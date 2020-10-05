back
Riding India’s Tallest Bike
Cycling around the roads of Chandigarh is Rajiv Kumar on his unforgettable and unbelievable bike. 😱
05/10/2020 5:59 AM
5 comments
Junior C.16 hours
No.1sir
Urouj U.2 days
Kya bakwaas hai yeah? Balance bigda tou?
Brut India2 days
Is India experiencing a bicycle boom? https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/india-sees-a-bicycle-boom-post-pandemic/article32661457.ece
Timeelen S.2 days
Brut india may be educated, but doesnt know much about north east india, theres alot of thing about northeast, and the brut never document it, i think he doesnt know where is northeast india, where is manipur, where is mizoram,where is meghalaya, etc etc Or is it my mistake that i never saw any post about northeast india
Pratyush S.2 days
He looks like