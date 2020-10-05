back

Riding India’s Tallest Bike

Cycling around the roads of Chandigarh is Rajiv Kumar on his unforgettable and unbelievable bike. 😱

05/10/2020 5:59 AM
  • 39.5k
  • 7

5 comments

  • Junior C.
    16 hours

    No.1sir

  • Urouj U.
    2 days

    Kya bakwaas hai yeah? Balance bigda tou?

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Is India experiencing a bicycle boom? https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/india-sees-a-bicycle-boom-post-pandemic/article32661457.ece

  • Timeelen S.
    2 days

    Brut india may be educated, but doesnt know much about north east india, theres alot of thing about northeast, and the brut never document it, i think he doesnt know where is northeast india, where is manipur, where is mizoram,where is meghalaya, etc etc Or is it my mistake that i never saw any post about northeast india

  • Pratyush S.
    2 days

    He looks like

