back
Rishabh Pant, The Fearless
He burst on to the scene like dynamite. Then a slump in form left him high and dry. But like a true champion, he made one of cricket’s glorious comebacks. Who is he?
10/04/2021 5:27 AM
- 122K
- 1.6K
- 27
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
18 comments
Sandip S.5 hours
Great Motivational Story
Nagaraj B.5 hours
no matter his swag with on the field performances and his talks behind the stump continues to amazes us 😎😎 a real cool dude enjoying the cricket to the fullest
Allan B.6 hours
Where can he buy these near the Gabba?
Narayana M.6 hours
Keep going PANT 👍👌👏
Geeta R.6 hours
We wish Pant to shine more n more both behind n before stumps
Amrita K.7 hours
Should have included his savageness as well
Dilip R.7 hours
A true legend
Ajmal S.8 hours
Perseverance pays off not matter the obstacles
Deepak K.9 hours
Ladka heera hai heera🎉🎉
Dilbir S.9 hours
AAJ tera BAAP MSD tujhe haran degan pant !
Ritu R.10 hours
Excellent Rishab....keep going.. Have 'Pride' in your convictions & consequent success but don't be 'Proud'....God will always be with you... You have ur own style and personality... I feel happy about you... Love you and Roorkee..enjoy Kundans sweet from old Roorkee...!!!
Roy K.10 hours
https://youtu.be/OULgZzJ_6gU
Amos M.10 hours
Next one to marry an actor or wanna celeb.
Rajesh S.10 hours
Hi
Neeraj S.10 hours
Way to go lad..!!! Pant has got all the potential to achieve more success & take Indian cricket to new heights than the overhyped & overrated mediocre cricketer called Dhoni.!!! All the Dhoni fans can start weeping & wailing now. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sarthak S.10 hours
Why didn’t you mentioned that he is so bold & gutsy that he even blocked a bollywood damsel beauty like Urvashi Rautela on social media. Savage chap! 😄😎🙌
Khushal V.11 hours
RP17 is Emotion❤️
The T.11 hours
Subscribe For More Suggestions. https://youtu.be/rIzOsUe8Ssc