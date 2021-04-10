back

Rishabh Pant, The Fearless

He burst on to the scene like dynamite. Then a slump in form left him high and dry. But like a true champion, he made one of cricket’s glorious comebacks. Who is he?

10/04/2021 5:27 AM
18 comments

  • Sandip S.
    5 hours

    Great Motivational Story

  • Nagaraj B.
    5 hours

    no matter his swag with on the field performances and his talks behind the stump continues to amazes us 😎😎 a real cool dude enjoying the cricket to the fullest

  • Allan B.
    6 hours

    Where can he buy these near the Gabba?

  • Narayana M.
    6 hours

    Keep going PANT 👍👌👏

  • Geeta R.
    6 hours

    We wish Pant to shine more n more both behind n before stumps

  • Amrita K.
    7 hours

    Should have included his savageness as well

  • Dilip R.
    7 hours

    A true legend

  • Ajmal S.
    8 hours

    Perseverance pays off not matter the obstacles

  • Deepak K.
    9 hours

    Ladka heera hai heera🎉🎉

  • Dilbir S.
    9 hours

    AAJ tera BAAP MSD tujhe haran degan pant !

  • Ritu R.
    10 hours

    Excellent Rishab....keep going.. Have 'Pride' in your convictions & consequent success but don't be 'Proud'....God will always be with you... You have ur own style and personality... I feel happy about you... Love you and Roorkee..enjoy Kundans sweet from old Roorkee...!!!

  • Roy K.
    10 hours

  • Amos M.
    10 hours

    Next one to marry an actor or wanna celeb.

  • Rajesh S.
    10 hours

    Hi

  • Neeraj S.
    10 hours

    Way to go lad..!!! Pant has got all the potential to achieve more success & take Indian cricket to new heights than the overhyped & overrated mediocre cricketer called Dhoni.!!! All the Dhoni fans can start weeping & wailing now. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sarthak S.
    10 hours

    Why didn’t you mentioned that he is so bold & gutsy that he even blocked a bollywood damsel beauty like Urvashi Rautela on social media. Savage chap! 😄😎🙌

  • Khushal V.
    11 hours

    RP17 is Emotion❤️

  • The T.
    11 hours

