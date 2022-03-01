back
Rohit's next task: Groom future captains
"We have come into the ranks of becoming a captain, we were groomed by someone else. So it’s a natural process.” Captain Rohit appears ready to take these “future leaders” under his wings.
2 comments
Sumit P.5 days
Saju samson is the copy of hitman.
Brut India01/03/2022 10:06
The captain and the chairman of selectors have publicly backed Samson and brought him back despite there being two wicketkeepers - plus KL Rahul - in the set-up already: https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/ind-vs-sl-1st-t20i-sanju-samson-has-got-talent-rohit-sharma-wants-him-to-maximise-it-1302340