Rohit's next task: Groom future captains

"We have come into the ranks of becoming a captain, we were groomed by someone else. So it’s a natural process.” Captain Rohit appears ready to take these “future leaders” under his wings.

26/02/2022 6:57 AMupdated: 04/03/2022 11:34 AM
2 comments

  • Sumit P.
    5 days

    Saju samson is the copy of hitman.

  • Brut India
    01/03/2022 10:06

    The captain and the chairman of selectors have publicly backed Samson and brought him back despite there being two wicketkeepers - plus KL Rahul - in the set-up already: https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/ind-vs-sl-1st-t20i-sanju-samson-has-got-talent-rohit-sharma-wants-him-to-maximise-it-1302340

