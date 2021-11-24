Rohit Sharma On A Captain's Job

600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers
Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
Falling In Forbidden Love In India
What Is The Omicron Variant?
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Disqualify by Pakistan
🤭
This is what Venkatesh Iyer had to say about the new captain and coach: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-in-india/exclusive-best-part-about-rahul-dravid-and-rohit-sharma-is-that-the-communication-is-absolutely-clear-venkatesh-iyer/articleshow/87868727.cms
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Faisal A.5 days
Disqualify by Pakistan
Sewwandi T.24/11/2021 15:59
🤭
Brut India24/11/2021 08:18
This is what Venkatesh Iyer had to say about the new captain and coach: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-in-india/exclusive-best-part-about-rahul-dravid-and-rohit-sharma-is-that-the-communication-is-absolutely-clear-venkatesh-iyer/articleshow/87868727.cms