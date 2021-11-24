back

Rohit Sharma On A Captain's Job

"Go and take your chances." India’s new T20 captain has his own take on success and failure. Hear him out here...

24/11/2021 8:01 AM
  • 16.7K
  • 5

Portraits

  1. 1:23

    600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers

  2. 2:01

    Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman

  3. 2:46

    Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate

  4. 4:02

    Falling In Forbidden Love In India

  5. 2:22

    What Is The Omicron Variant?

  6. 5:07

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

3 comments

  • Faisal A.
    5 days

    Disqualify by Pakistan

  • Sewwandi T.
    24/11/2021 15:59

    🤭

  • Brut India
    24/11/2021 08:18

    This is what Venkatesh Iyer had to say about the new captain and coach: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/new-zealand-in-india/exclusive-best-part-about-rahul-dravid-and-rohit-sharma-is-that-the-communication-is-absolutely-clear-venkatesh-iyer/articleshow/87868727.cms

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.