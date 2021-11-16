back

Sania Mirza: A Star On And Off The Court

She won six Grand Slam titles for the country but her countrymen never stopped complaining about her personal choices. This Indian hero turned 35 this week.

16/11/2021 11:46 AMupdated: 16/11/2021 11:47 AM
  • 457.9K
  • 113

Sports

109 comments

  • Brijesh K.
    8 hours

    आप भारत के स्टार रही होगी परंतु आज आप पाकिस्तानी नागरिक हो आप आपको पाकिस्तान नागरिक होने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई ।

  • Habib R.
    10 hours

    Karina doesn't understand anything, just shook her head 😀😃😃😄😃

  • Er S.
    a day

    Second Round Specalist

  • Santa N.
    2 days

    Why didn't she live with her husband? Most married women live at their husband's place.

  • Mohammad E.
    2 days

    Overrated

  • Sukh Q.
    3 days

    Even if u become dark... As long as u earn... N earn a lot... Line lgi hogi of ppl who wish to marry u... U need beauty n BRAINS to earn but marriage only requires earning...

  • Juhi B.
    3 days

    Love you 😍 sweetheart

  • Tsering T.
    4 days

    Now she is Pakistani so stop representing from india..better to represent from Pakistan....she is no more an Indian...

  • Mohammad N.
    4 days

    Inspiration for millions Sania Mirza

  • Imran H.
    4 days

    She was born and bought up in Hyderabad. My sister is her school classmate. The information provided in this video that she is born in Mumbai is totally wrong and unauthentic.

  • Sulekha B.
    4 days

    Another awesome Scorpio!!! You go girl!!!

  • Koyeli D.
    4 days

    I love her

  • Rana S.
    5 days

    🌹🌹MashaAllah 🇵🇰🌹

  • Amit C.
    5 days

    She is bullshit lady...

  • Terry S.
    5 days

    Why is there always religion issue

  • Bruno S.
    5 days

    People appreciate what they want to

  • Bruno S.
    5 days

    Why use words.....

  • Umer N.
    5 days

    Bhabhi ❤️🇵🇰

  • Rohit S.
    5 days

    Maaaanu to tab ye Pakistan k bhi khel kr kuch jeeta. Hmara par jo aehsaan kiya bhut hai.

  • Mohammad S.
    5 days

    Sending love ❤️🖤🥀

