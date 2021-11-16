back
Sania Mirza: A Star On And Off The Court
She won six Grand Slam titles for the country but her countrymen never stopped complaining about her personal choices. This Indian hero turned 35 this week.
16/11/2021 11:46 AMupdated: 16/11/2021 11:47 AM
109 comments
Brijesh K.8 hours
आप भारत के स्टार रही होगी परंतु आज आप पाकिस्तानी नागरिक हो आप आपको पाकिस्तान नागरिक होने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई ।
Habib R.10 hours
Karina doesn't understand anything, just shook her head 😀😃😃😄😃
Er S.a day
Second Round Specalist
Santa N.2 days
Why didn't she live with her husband? Most married women live at their husband's place.
Mohammad E.2 days
Overrated
Sukh Q.3 days
Even if u become dark... As long as u earn... N earn a lot... Line lgi hogi of ppl who wish to marry u... U need beauty n BRAINS to earn but marriage only requires earning...
Juhi B.3 days
Love you 😍 sweetheart
Tsering T.4 days
Now she is Pakistani so stop representing from india..better to represent from Pakistan....she is no more an Indian...
Mohammad N.4 days
Inspiration for millions Sania Mirza
Imran H.4 days
She was born and bought up in Hyderabad. My sister is her school classmate. The information provided in this video that she is born in Mumbai is totally wrong and unauthentic.
Sulekha B.4 days
Another awesome Scorpio!!! You go girl!!!
Koyeli D.4 days
I love her
Rana S.5 days
🌹🌹MashaAllah 🇵🇰🌹
Amit C.5 days
She is bullshit lady...
Terry S.5 days
Why is there always religion issue
Bruno S.5 days
People appreciate what they want to
Bruno S.5 days
Why use words.....
Umer N.5 days
Bhabhi ❤️🇵🇰
Rohit S.5 days
Maaaanu to tab ye Pakistan k bhi khel kr kuch jeeta. Hmara par jo aehsaan kiya bhut hai.
Mohammad S.5 days
Sending love ❤️🖤🥀