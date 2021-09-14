back

Shaili Singh: India’s New Long Jump Hope

This 17-year-old from a humble background is now jumping to glory in the international arena. Meet long jumper Shaili Singh..🏆

14/09/2021 4:53 PM
Sports

5 comments

  • Jude S.
    15/09/2021 07:18

    All the best 👍

  • Rajesh S.
    14/09/2021 19:44

    God 🙏 bless you 🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    14/09/2021 19:14

    Keep it ❤️🙏 up

  • Brut India
    14/09/2021 17:34

    “Shaili is like a tiger. She told me that she would fight till the last drop of her blood. She can tolerate a great amount of pain— mental and physical. Anju was also like that.” Here's more on what Singh’s coach Robert Bobby George has to say: https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/shaili-singh-grit-and-determination-aplenty/article36169910.ece

  • Kp S.
    14/09/2021 17:00

    From Jhansi 😊😊💪💪💪