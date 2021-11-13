back
Shami Faith Controversy: Setback To Our Cricketers
They say cricket is a religion in itself in India. Why was Shami trolled for his then?
29/10/2021 5:42 PMupdated: 08/11/2021 1:44 PM
386 comments
Satnarine R.13/11/2021 00:49
I am glad my ancestors left india almost 200 yrs ago
Lifegoeson A.12/11/2021 16:25
Virat was also trolled .. so f..k off .. we love them 😘😘
Sangamesh W.12/11/2021 10:53
Md shami zindabad...
Prashant K.12/11/2021 04:53
The question itself is an answer. Once u make something a religion these things r bound to happen. He was trolled by a religion for the sake of another religion.
Kamala B.11/11/2021 08:08
NO CASTE NO CREED WORK HARD LEARN ABOUT CRICKET 100 PERCENT KNOWLEDGE PRACTICE MAKES EACH PLAYER PERFECT. DONT BLAME COUNTRY. PLAYER SHOW YOUR ABILITY. GROWUP. INDIA NEED VICTORY FROM THE PLAYER NO ABILITY DISMISS THE PLAYER.
Armaan J.11/11/2021 05:49
🤣😂 troll kiya pakistani logo or India k nastik logo ne badnam tum India k Hindu ko kr rhe ho
Deepanshu G.11/11/2021 04:26
Shami ki farzi ttrolling porkistaniio me ki thi
Manisha C.10/11/2021 00:51
Chicha the trolling was from Pakistan. Pls go to border and teach pakis a lesson.
Pallavi D.09/11/2021 10:26
There were a few anonymous cowards who trolled him. We don't even know if those accounts were genuine or fake. And thousands of people including Kohli supported him and condemned the trolls. A nation is not defined by a handful of lunatics ..But you won't show that side of the story because it won't get you the views 😃.
Imran K.09/11/2021 08:18
You know it is sad state of affairs when you have to prove your loyalty times and again to those who have their own gauge of loyalty! 😔
Arun K.09/11/2021 06:42
Bismayam thaliban ethire 3 wicket vezhthi bakhi ellateaminum ethire a jam pojum Adi vangi
Yogesh S.09/11/2021 06:18
पाकिस्तान की जीत पर पटाखे फोड़ने ही कितनी वीडियो दुनिया ने देखी, लेकिन मोहम्मद शामी को ट्रोल करने की एक वीडियो कोई दिखा सकता है, नही। इसका मतलब फेक आईडी से शमी के खिलाफ टिप्पणी की गई है।
Muhammad R.09/11/2021 05:57
That's a big problem in India all Muslims who live in India, always giving prove of it's Honesty, dignity, loyal with this country, but this country didn't give the actual place rights , respect to all Muslims who live in India. Sad😒
Drbaramakrishna B.09/11/2021 05:26
You have forgotten Abid Ali and Abid Hussain
Salar E.09/11/2021 05:14
We can see extremism even comment section
Vishal A.09/11/2021 03:35
It was a clear propaganda. We blamed kohli for the lose. Not a single indian would have blame him for his religion.
Quasid M.09/11/2021 01:38
Everything was alright until the followers of Bapu's murderer came to power.
Akash S.09/11/2021 01:04
There are trollers and then there is Imran Khan tweet & Sheikh Rashid speech which politicize the simple thing as sports.
Sridhar Y.09/11/2021 00:36
Why do people take faceless, fake trolls seriously and get all worked up? Irfan Pathan's father should know that both his sons represented India at the highest level. Before them and after them too there were and there are Muslims in the Indian cricket team and in other sports and other walks of life. Life of the nation doesn't stop because some Jihadi shouts "Allah hu Akbar" and goes on a killing spree or because some faceless troll criticizes Muslims or Hindus or others. Here he is worried just about a hate message that nobody knows who posted them and nobody has acted upon. In contrast, a hate message of disrespect to Koran was enough to mar the festivities in Bangladesh and lead to some killings of Hindus. Where is the sense of balance and proportion in our reactions? What do we do the next time Muslims question India's commitment to their welfare despite claiming that they chose to stay here even after voting for partition? Have some sense and ignore the faceless trolls. There are trolls from all sides spreading hatred.
Zafar I.08/11/2021 22:04
There are plenty of imbeciles who are determined to spit hateful and poisonous venom on every step. These acts reflect their insecurity and lack of self-respect that are regularly patronized by powerful politicians.