back

Shane Keith Warne: 1969-2022

Shane Warne, rest in peace, you beauty! . . . This is one of the greatest bowlers of all time speaking back in 2008 about his Test retirement and his experience playing in India.

04/03/2022 5:14 PMupdated: 04/03/2022 5:16 PM
  • 273.3K
  • 171

And even more

  1. 3:37

    Caminar el mundo: el primer mexicano en intentarlo

  2. 3:59

    La lucha por la igualdad salarial y de género en el fútbol continúa

  3. 1:02

    El Día del Orgullo para la futbolista Megan Rapinoe...

  4. 3:05

    'Bikelife': Bicis personalizadas, trucos y acrobacias

  5. 4:34

    Fan del equipo al que nunca ha visto campeón

  6. 2:47

    La vida de Checo Pérez

160 comments

  • Anmol S.
    8 hours

    Legends never die 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Salute spin king.....rest in peace...

  • Prasad B.
    a day

    Rip

  • Sharath C.
    2 days

    …honest take on the ability of Indian batsmen against spinners despite been who he was and what he had achieved… amazing!

  • Rana H.
    3 days

    King leggi

  • Nayeem K.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/104578074377480/posts/489256142576336/

  • Faizan M.
    3 days

    God bless you 🙏

  • Tanmoy C.
    3 days

    You are missed ! As much in India as you are being missed in Australia... You gave us a real wrong'un!!! 😔

  • Bethlyn M.
    3 days

    Rip

  • Bhavesh D.
    4 days

    your update on spin, tells us a story as a batting unit where we come now

  • Adnan N.
    4 days

    Beside being the greatest spinner ever , he had one hell of a cricketing mind , what a great loss to cricket unfortunately, TRULY a wizard of spin and sledging ,

  • Liaqat H.
    4 days

    Legend of cricket 🏏. Shows life can end any moment. Great shock

  • JC S.
    4 days

    Legend . One of the greatest. God bless

  • Darren G.
    4 days

    BEST IN WORLD RIP

  • Sara A.
    4 days

    Rest In Peace Sir

  • Sandra R.
    4 days

    https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/shane-warne-when-australian-great-revealed-that-he-was-put-on-ventilator-during-battle-with-covid19-101646405690379-amp.html#aoh=16465083478375&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s

  • Kshitij S.
    4 days

    Miss you warn

  • Sagaya S.
    4 days

    RIP

  • Tamatta K.
    4 days

    RIP🙏🙏

  • Dipankar A.
    4 days

    RIP SIR

  • Sudipta G.
    4 days

    The very best......rest well.....G.O.A.T 💔💔💔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.