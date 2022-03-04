back
Shane Keith Warne: 1969-2022
Shane Warne, rest in peace, you beauty! . . . This is one of the greatest bowlers of all time speaking back in 2008 about his Test retirement and his experience playing in India.
04/03/2022 5:14 PMupdated: 04/03/2022 5:16 PM
- 273.3K
- 3.9K
- 171
And even more
- 3:37
Caminar el mundo: el primer mexicano en intentarlo
- 3:59
La lucha por la igualdad salarial y de género en el fútbol continúa
- 1:02
El Día del Orgullo para la futbolista Megan Rapinoe...
- 3:05
'Bikelife': Bicis personalizadas, trucos y acrobacias
- 4:34
Fan del equipo al que nunca ha visto campeón
- 2:47
La vida de Checo Pérez
160 comments
Anmol S.8 hours
Legends never die 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Salute spin king.....rest in peace...
Prasad B.a day
Rip
Sharath C.2 days
…honest take on the ability of Indian batsmen against spinners despite been who he was and what he had achieved… amazing!
Rana H.3 days
King leggi
Nayeem K.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/104578074377480/posts/489256142576336/
Faizan M.3 days
God bless you 🙏
Tanmoy C.3 days
You are missed ! As much in India as you are being missed in Australia... You gave us a real wrong'un!!! 😔
Bethlyn M.3 days
Rip
Bhavesh D.4 days
your update on spin, tells us a story as a batting unit where we come now
Adnan N.4 days
Beside being the greatest spinner ever , he had one hell of a cricketing mind , what a great loss to cricket unfortunately, TRULY a wizard of spin and sledging ,
Liaqat H.4 days
Legend of cricket 🏏. Shows life can end any moment. Great shock
JC S.4 days
Legend . One of the greatest. God bless
Darren G.4 days
BEST IN WORLD RIP
Sara A.4 days
Rest In Peace Sir
Sandra R.4 days
https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/shane-warne-when-australian-great-revealed-that-he-was-put-on-ventilator-during-battle-with-covid19-101646405690379-amp.html#aoh=16465083478375&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Kshitij S.4 days
Miss you warn
Sagaya S.4 days
RIP
Tamatta K.4 days
RIP🙏🙏
Dipankar A.4 days
RIP SIR
Sudipta G.4 days
The very best......rest well.....G.O.A.T 💔💔💔