Shastri, Rahane React On India’s Win

"Tears in my eyes..." Ravi Shastri was emotional watching his boys achieve the near impossible at the Gabba...

20/01/2021 11:25 AMupdated: 20/01/2021 11:27 AM
45 comments

  • Abdul A.
    2 hours

    Shy to take Sirajs name.... Shastri n Rahane both didn't mentioned Sirajs even single time....Never mind.... Shakespeare once said "WHATS IN THE NAME". Team INDIA ROCKS💐

  • Tanvir M.
    4 hours

    khb koshto bhai er

  • Kunal M.
    5 hours

    Absolutely brilliant from team

  • Sanju K.
    8 hours

    Need to stop calling them " boys"..

  • Pinkesh S.
    8 hours

    Bcci fooled every one who betted in favour of Kangaroo after 36 allout @ Adelaide.

  • Jeevan S.
    8 hours

    36 runs par out hone ke baad majak udane wale hamare padosi kahi najar nahi aa rahe hai 😂

  • Mehmood A.
    9 hours

    Please, Make sure to send me your WhatsApp No for English course. Inshallah,You will know all English in 1 month. Change decision within 1 day, if you feel it useless and exit the broadcast.

  • Abhishek Y.
    10 hours

    bevda nashedi

  • Ajoy K.
    15 hours

    The young inexperienced Indian turks created history ! Credit goes to all members of the team, they believed they had nothing to lose (after the 36 all out record) and went for a WIN only. India has found a NEW CAPTAIN face in Ajinkya Rahane, he should be continued as a Test Captain. NO credit goes to Ravi Shashtry. Keep it up YOUNG TEAM INDIA -- You've made us PROUD !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏

  • Imran K.
    16 hours

    Tu bewda hai bewda hai bewda hai

  • Ravi S.
    16 hours

    These credit all goes to Rahul David.he shaped all players and bring their talents in under-19.

  • Sayan S.
    17 hours

    I think Virat Kholi should extend his fraternity leave for the next 24 months and let the new champs build-up a system that can help them win any format.

  • Prem V.
    17 hours

    Spelling mistake Beers in my 🍺

  • Chandra P.
    18 hours

    Many many congrates,,,, team India👍

  • Anil M.
    18 hours

    India won on its bench strength

  • Kishan B.
    18 hours

    Just astonishing

  • Hossain N.
    19 hours

    Where are bottles??

  • Kishore R.
    19 hours

    It’s not for that.. Tears came bcz without giving any practice to this guys, but they performed n now I can sleep by drinking 30ml of whiskey 🥃. Thank you guys once again u guys saved my Job.

  • Surinder M.
    19 hours

    _____________________ GOING GAGA At The G A B B A ! ______________________ If A 20:20 Match Promises 'T H R I L L S', And A ONE DAY Match Promises 'THRILLS & FRILLS', A TEST MATCH Promises : 'THRILLS, FRILLS n SHRILLS' - Like The One TEAM INDIA P R O V I D E D At The GABBA Y E S T E R D A Y ! It Catered For Classic Greek Drama, Too, With a Touch Of Broadway & Bollywood Complete With : A Plot, Action, Conflict, Suspense, Characters, Resolution, And A Nail Biting Dénouement, Not Without A Touch Of COMEDY And A Dash Of PATHOS n' TRAGEDY ! C E L E B R A T I O N S !!

  • Nirmal D.
    19 hours

    Congratulations to team India...it was indeed a treat to watch the young boys taking on the Australians in their backyard and coming out as winners. I believe, India won because the young inexperienced cricketers played as if there was no tomorrow...they had nothing to lose and everything to gain... If the experienced guys had played they would have gone for a draw and eventually lose... I salute these young Turks,the so called second string Indian team...

