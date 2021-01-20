back
Shastri, Rahane React On India’s Win
"Tears in my eyes..." Ravi Shastri was emotional watching his boys achieve the near impossible at the Gabba...
20/01/2021 11:25 AMupdated: 20/01/2021 11:27 AM
45 comments
Abdul A.2 hours
Shy to take Sirajs name.... Shastri n Rahane both didn't mentioned Sirajs even single time....Never mind.... Shakespeare once said "WHATS IN THE NAME". Team INDIA ROCKS💐
Tanvir M.4 hours
Kunal M.5 hours
Absolutely brilliant from team
Sanju K.8 hours
Need to stop calling them " boys"..
Pinkesh S.8 hours
Bcci fooled every one who betted in favour of Kangaroo after 36 allout @ Adelaide.
Jeevan S.8 hours
36 runs par out hone ke baad majak udane wale hamare padosi kahi najar nahi aa rahe hai 😂
Mehmood A.9 hours
Abhishek Y.10 hours
Ajoy K.15 hours
The young inexperienced Indian turks created history ! Credit goes to all members of the team, they believed they had nothing to lose (after the 36 all out record) and went for a WIN only. India has found a NEW CAPTAIN face in Ajinkya Rahane, he should be continued as a Test Captain. NO credit goes to Ravi Shashtry. Keep it up YOUNG TEAM INDIA -- You've made us PROUD !!!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏
Imran K.16 hours
Ravi S.16 hours
These credit all goes to Rahul David.he shaped all players and bring their talents in under-19.
Sayan S.17 hours
I think Virat Kholi should extend his fraternity leave for the next 24 months and let the new champs build-up a system that can help them win any format.
Prem V.17 hours
Spelling mistake Beers in my 🍺
Chandra P.18 hours
Many many congrates,,,, team India👍
Anil M.18 hours
India won on its bench strength
Kishan B.18 hours
Just astonishing
Hossain N.19 hours
Kishore R.19 hours
It’s not for that.. Tears came bcz without giving any practice to this guys, but they performed n now I can sleep by drinking 30ml of whiskey 🥃. Thank you guys once again u guys saved my Job.
Surinder M.19 hours
_____________________ GOING GAGA At The G A B B A ! ______________________ If A 20:20 Match Promises 'T H R I L L S', And A ONE DAY Match Promises 'THRILLS & FRILLS', A TEST MATCH Promises : 'THRILLS, FRILLS n SHRILLS' - Like The One TEAM INDIA P R O V I D E D At The GABBA Y E S T E R D A Y ! It Catered For Classic Greek Drama, Too, With a Touch Of Broadway & Bollywood Complete With : A Plot, Action, Conflict, Suspense, Characters, Resolution, And A Nail Biting Dénouement, Not Without A Touch Of COMEDY And A Dash Of PATHOS n' TRAGEDY ! C E L E B R A T I O N S !!
Nirmal D.19 hours
Congratulations to team India...it was indeed a treat to watch the young boys taking on the Australians in their backyard and coming out as winners. I believe, India won because the young inexperienced cricketers played as if there was no tomorrow...they had nothing to lose and everything to gain... If the experienced guys had played they would have gone for a draw and eventually lose... I salute these young Turks,the so called second string Indian team...