Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup Goodbye

Shikhar Dhawan will play no part in the World Cup. Nursing an injured thumb, the dashing opener signed off with this emotional message. 😢

06/20/2019 2:46 PMupdated: 06/20/2019 2:47 PM
  • 152.0k
  • 106

101 comments

  • Mohmmad I.
    07/20/2019 13:07

    good

  • Mistar K.
    07/18/2019 21:20

    143

  • Ajaz A.
    07/18/2019 08:23

    Good player cool player

  • Akash R.
    07/18/2019 08:03

    Gabbar is back

  • Alekha A.
    07/18/2019 05:52

    Good Player

  • Tajit N.
    07/17/2019 17:31

    Laura kao

  • Arpit Y.
    07/17/2019 14:12

    Miss you gurdev

  • Ten D.
    07/17/2019 14:11

    Nice video dhawans,,,, we are missing your game,,,,

  • Shijo A.
    07/15/2019 05:25

    Mis you dawan chunk

  • Suresh P.
    07/15/2019 05:08

    Jai Hind

  • Ali A.
    07/12/2019 11:36

    Love u gabbar

  • Chandan K.
    07/12/2019 06:31

    Miss you CWC19 semifinal day

  • Arosh N.
    07/10/2019 14:57

    I really miss you broo

  • Yousuf S.
    07/10/2019 12:24

    I miss you gabbar

  • Ronuj T.
    07/10/2019 08:22

    Pray to god, Get soon well Dhawan...

  • Immei I.
    07/10/2019 07:22

    Haha

  • Golekhraj B.
    07/10/2019 06:23

    Miss you bro

  • Suprateek C.
    07/09/2019 13:24

    Miss u Gabbar

  • Anosh R.
    07/09/2019 11:07

    Miss u

  • Mayur J.
    07/08/2019 17:01

    God bless you