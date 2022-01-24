back

Shoaib Akhtar's Bizarre Take On Kohli's Form

"I wouldn't have got married if I was Kohli." Motormouth Shoaib Akhtar said this and more about Kohli's recent form and the captaincy row...

24/01/2022 2:27 PM
  • 325.9K
  • 219

Sports

185 comments

  • Kunal A.
    3 days

    Patriarchal conundrum.. 😂

  • Hillol D.
    3 days

    Indians know how to differentiate between personal and professional life. Sourav Ganguly's marriage story is more exciting than a thriller movie. He eloped and married. And then he went on to foreign tour, scored runs. Azhar had a colorful personal life. Even Sachin went against convention in case of marriage. So why do you advising Kohli regarding his marriage? Form is temporary, class is permanent.

  • Ali H.
    3 days

    Budha ho k shadi ki ..phly kon sa career bana tumhara ...zerooooo

  • Asim K.
    3 days

    To captain your country is a honour, u were not good enough to captain does not mean others who deserved it should not captain their country

  • Kausum S.
    3 days

    puro Bb

  • Immi I.
    3 days

    Shadi nahi karna does not mean you can not be successful. No other person than your spouse can keep you focused and motivated. Shadi nahi karna hai but relationship mein rahna hai wow

  • Ladlaa S.
    3 days

    Kohli ka time gaya ab Babar ka dawor ayeeeega.....✌️🇵🇰

  • Latif C.
    3 days

    BTW what was sexist in what he said? All he said was if I was in his place I wouldn't have married & increased my responsibility & instead focused on cricket...lol is that too hard to grasp?

  • Malik S.
    4 days

    Great 👍 Sohiab Akhtar love you ❤️❤️❤️

  • Morad K.
    4 days

    He has not the right to talk about other peoples personal life.

  • Pierson S.
    4 days

    YouTube career strong hai

  • Mohammed A.
    4 days

    He will make a strong come back 💪 🙏

  • Tasawur B.
    4 days

    He is absolutely Right about what is happening with indian cricket right now.

  • Imran P.
    4 days

    Apart from marital comment he was bong on with all the points also on marriage it was his personal point of view and it defer from person to person...

  • Abdus S.
    4 days

    He should not speak about the marriage decision of anyone which is a very much personal matter, besides this he openly praises the greatness of Kohli and thats a good thing. everyone faces ups and downs in their life/ Career and these are the times which tests you and your faith and makes you better or worse. Kohli is a warrior and we all hope he will bounce back.

  • Anurag B.
    4 days

    Performance is not coming mainly because of the fatigue created by covid period. It is not easy to travel with such restrictions living alone in bio bubble with little time to train body and mind for international level. Other team don't have such busy schedules but our counterpart Australia also faced this covid fatigue but I think they managed it better I suppose.🙂👍

  • Muħãmmãđ Ń.
    4 days

    It all happened and the reason behind all is 152_0

  • Muhammad Z.
    4 days

    I dont think it was that important to mention Kohli's early wedding here. As a professional, he should limit himself to evaluation of cricketers, and not their personal lives.

  • Farhan F.
    4 days

    Dont take him seriously

  • DrJotveer K.
    4 days

    What to do with his marriage …. Anushka has delivered baby .she has to face changes mentally n physically. It doesnot effect indian men ( marriage n child)

