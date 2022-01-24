back
Shoaib Akhtar's Bizarre Take On Kohli's Form
"I wouldn't have got married if I was Kohli." Motormouth Shoaib Akhtar said this and more about Kohli's recent form and the captaincy row...
24/01/2022 2:27 PM
185 comments
Kunal A.3 days
Patriarchal conundrum.. 😂
Hillol D.3 days
Indians know how to differentiate between personal and professional life. Sourav Ganguly's marriage story is more exciting than a thriller movie. He eloped and married. And then he went on to foreign tour, scored runs. Azhar had a colorful personal life. Even Sachin went against convention in case of marriage. So why do you advising Kohli regarding his marriage? Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Ali H.3 days
Budha ho k shadi ki ..phly kon sa career bana tumhara ...zerooooo
Asim K.3 days
To captain your country is a honour, u were not good enough to captain does not mean others who deserved it should not captain their country
Kausum S.3 days
puro Bb
Immi I.3 days
Shadi nahi karna does not mean you can not be successful. No other person than your spouse can keep you focused and motivated. Shadi nahi karna hai but relationship mein rahna hai wow
Ladlaa S.3 days
Kohli ka time gaya ab Babar ka dawor ayeeeega.....✌️🇵🇰
Latif C.3 days
BTW what was sexist in what he said? All he said was if I was in his place I wouldn't have married & increased my responsibility & instead focused on cricket...lol is that too hard to grasp?
Malik S.4 days
Great 👍 Sohiab Akhtar love you ❤️❤️❤️
Morad K.4 days
He has not the right to talk about other peoples personal life.
Pierson S.4 days
YouTube career strong hai
Mohammed A.4 days
He will make a strong come back 💪 🙏
Tasawur B.4 days
He is absolutely Right about what is happening with indian cricket right now.
Imran P.4 days
Apart from marital comment he was bong on with all the points also on marriage it was his personal point of view and it defer from person to person...
Abdus S.4 days
He should not speak about the marriage decision of anyone which is a very much personal matter, besides this he openly praises the greatness of Kohli and thats a good thing. everyone faces ups and downs in their life/ Career and these are the times which tests you and your faith and makes you better or worse. Kohli is a warrior and we all hope he will bounce back.
Anurag B.4 days
Performance is not coming mainly because of the fatigue created by covid period. It is not easy to travel with such restrictions living alone in bio bubble with little time to train body and mind for international level. Other team don't have such busy schedules but our counterpart Australia also faced this covid fatigue but I think they managed it better I suppose.🙂👍
Muħãmmãđ Ń.4 days
It all happened and the reason behind all is 152_0
Muhammad Z.4 days
I dont think it was that important to mention Kohli's early wedding here. As a professional, he should limit himself to evaluation of cricketers, and not their personal lives.
Farhan F.4 days
Dont take him seriously
DrJotveer K.4 days
What to do with his marriage …. Anushka has delivered baby .she has to face changes mentally n physically. It doesnot effect indian men ( marriage n child)