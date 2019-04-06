back

Slapping Is A Real SPORT In These Parts

How to get going in this sport? Try one tight slap. ✋👋😫

04/06/2019 5:32 AM
  • 221.7k
  • 83

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

57 comments

  • Suneel K.
    04/19/2019 07:44

    The only thing pakistan can offer to the world lol

  • Abhinandan S.
    04/18/2019 05:31

    ....and at last singham won the Olympics then....

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:46

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Deva D.
    04/16/2019 20:28

    What's this I don't know but this is very different fight What' is the fight name

  • Pushpal A.
    04/14/2019 11:05

    তুমি এরম পারবে😣

  • Atish S.
    04/12/2019 06:52

    What kinda a bitchass bullshit is this ?

  • Hafsa A.
    04/09/2019 16:35

    Hum champions hein is game ke 😂

  • PraShant R.
    04/09/2019 04:57

    🤣

  • Ishan G.
    04/08/2019 04:17

    bhai apna bajpai toh haarne m pro hoga isme...

  • Vikas M.
    04/07/2019 12:56

    Nice joking

  • Krishna A.
    04/07/2019 12:03

    EEE sport khelna 😋🤣 चाहेंगे।।।

  • Krishna A.
    04/07/2019 12:01

    Bhaeya ईई game खेलना चाहोगे।।। चटा कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता 😂😂🤣🤣✋✋

  • Amar K.
    04/07/2019 11:02

    Aur inhe Kashmir chahiye

  • Angèle B.
    04/06/2019 22:25

    I think that's how politicians needs to be voted by playing Kabbadi against each other. Not just PUNJAB, the entire India. And who wins the voting match should get a; “we count 😡 on you!” smack with a warning, from each citizen of the town. No joke people 😠. Enough with the power abuse. Big India fan here, froon🇬🇦, Africa going thru same difference.

  • Adarsh S.
    04/06/2019 21:02

    Are BC chaddi hi pakkad li usne to 🤣🤣

  • Wajid B.
    04/06/2019 11:28

    ghar ki baat ghar tk he rkhne thi🤣😂 ye sports bana diya.

  • Justin P.
    04/06/2019 10:39

    I would really like to participate in this if our politicians are in it

  • Salman B.
    04/06/2019 09:51

    ye khelna hai

  • Jackie R.
    04/06/2019 09:22

    wtfffff

  • Benjamin O.
    04/06/2019 09:20

    What did I just witness ? XD