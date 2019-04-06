Slapping Is A Real SPORT In These Parts

How to get going in this sport? Try one tight slap. ✋👋😫
57 comments
Suneel K.04/19/2019 07:44
The only thing pakistan can offer to the world lol
Abhinandan S.04/18/2019 05:31
....and at last singham won the Olympics then....
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:46
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Deva D.04/16/2019 20:28
What's this I don't know but this is very different fight What' is the fight name
Pushpal A.04/14/2019 11:05
তুমি এরম পারবে😣
Atish S.04/12/2019 06:52
What kinda a bitchass bullshit is this ?
Hafsa A.04/09/2019 16:35
Hum champions hein is game ke 😂
PraShant R.04/09/2019 04:57
🤣
Ishan G.04/08/2019 04:17
bhai apna bajpai toh haarne m pro hoga isme...
Vikas M.04/07/2019 12:56
Nice joking
Krishna A.04/07/2019 12:03
EEE sport khelna 😋🤣 चाहेंगे।।।
Krishna A.04/07/2019 12:01
Bhaeya ईई game खेलना चाहोगे।।। चटा कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता 😂😂🤣🤣✋✋
Amar K.04/07/2019 11:02
Aur inhe Kashmir chahiye
Angèle B.04/06/2019 22:25
I think that's how politicians needs to be voted by playing Kabbadi against each other. Not just PUNJAB, the entire India. And who wins the voting match should get a; “we count 😡 on you!” smack with a warning, from each citizen of the town. No joke people 😠. Enough with the power abuse. Big India fan here, froon🇬🇦, Africa going thru same difference.
Adarsh S.04/06/2019 21:02
Are BC chaddi hi pakkad li usne to 🤣🤣
Wajid B.04/06/2019 11:28
ghar ki baat ghar tk he rkhne thi🤣😂 ye sports bana diya.
Justin P.04/06/2019 10:39
I would really like to participate in this if our politicians are in it
Salman B.04/06/2019 09:51
ye khelna hai
Jackie R.04/06/2019 09:22
wtfffff
Benjamin O.04/06/2019 09:20
What did I just witness ? XD