back
Small-Town Natarajan's Big Cricket Leap
From a tennis ball cricketer to making his international debut at 29, this is how T Natarajan hit just the right length in life... Thanks to SunRisers Hyderabad for the footage.
03/01/2021 2:57 PM
- 487.6K
- 11.3K
- 90
72 comments
Danish M.2 days
see apko bola tha na about T.natarajan during IPL here is a small side of his story
Krish G.4 days
Wow
Uday K.5 days
Long way to go...keep it up👍
Kundan P.5 days
Keep working hard on nets u have a good future but beware of competition ....
Taqueem K.6 days
04:33
Vikas V.7 days
great accuracy to yorker..🙏🙏
Rajbir S.7 days
U rea real hero sir & inspirational for many never give up.... success will be in your hand soon....🙏🙏🙏👍
Pratyush G.7 days
Truly inspirational. I just hope he doesn't let all the success go to his head and he keeps working hard.
Gopu R.7 days
So glad to see🎉
Bhonagiri R.07/01/2021 20:27
Through out the video I could find out the eagerness in his eyes to ............. Whatever u find the words to fill those dots. Thambi all the very best. Skoes won't find the Destiny ur commitment DOES
Rahul B.07/01/2021 16:27
respect
Vivek T.07/01/2021 10:42
29 pe debut ?
Rajesh M.07/01/2021 05:42
Proud of my hero...
Sai K.07/01/2021 04:04
Go on champ...new heights of success is waiting for you
Shaik S.07/01/2021 03:38
romba santhosham appaa
Mohamed S.06/01/2021 19:20
தமிழ்நாட்டு சிங்கம்.... வாழ்த்துக்கள் நடராஜன்..
Rahul B.06/01/2021 16:57
Such an amazing journey behind him. What an inspiration and talent 👏👌
Nimisha M.06/01/2021 14:51
💯
Gautham R.06/01/2021 14:10
Fun fact: He runs an academy in his village.
Nityanand S.06/01/2021 14:07
Proud moment ❤💕💖