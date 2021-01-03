back

Small-Town Natarajan's Big Cricket Leap

From a tennis ball cricketer to making his international debut at 29, this is how T Natarajan hit just the right length in life... Thanks to SunRisers Hyderabad for the footage.

03/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 487.6K
  • 90

Sports

72 comments

  • Danish M.
    2 days

    see apko bola tha na about T.natarajan during IPL here is a small side of his story

  • Krish G.
    4 days

    Wow

  • Uday K.
    5 days

    Long way to go...keep it up👍

  • Kundan P.
    5 days

    Keep working hard on nets u have a good future but beware of competition ....

  • Taqueem K.
    6 days

    04:33

  • Vikas V.
    7 days

    great accuracy to yorker..🙏🙏

  • Rajbir S.
    7 days

    U rea real hero sir & inspirational for many never give up.... success will be in your hand soon....🙏🙏🙏👍

  • Pratyush G.
    7 days

    Truly inspirational. I just hope he doesn't let all the success go to his head and he keeps working hard.

  • Gopu R.
    7 days

    So glad to see🎉

  • Bhonagiri R.
    07/01/2021 20:27

    Through out the video I could find out the eagerness in his eyes to ............. Whatever u find the words to fill those dots. Thambi all the very best. Skoes won't find the Destiny ur commitment DOES

  • Rahul B.
    07/01/2021 16:27

    respect

  • Vivek T.
    07/01/2021 10:42

    29 pe debut ?

  • Rajesh M.
    07/01/2021 05:42

    Proud of my hero...

  • Sai K.
    07/01/2021 04:04

    Go on champ...new heights of success is waiting for you

  • Shaik S.
    07/01/2021 03:38

    romba santhosham appaa

  • Mohamed S.
    06/01/2021 19:20

    தமிழ்நாட்டு சிங்கம்.... வாழ்த்துக்கள் நடராஜன்..

  • Rahul B.
    06/01/2021 16:57

    Such an amazing journey behind him. What an inspiration and talent 👏👌

  • Nimisha M.
    06/01/2021 14:51

    💯

  • Gautham R.
    06/01/2021 14:10

    Fun fact: He runs an academy in his village.

  • Nityanand S.
    06/01/2021 14:07

    Proud moment ❤💕💖

