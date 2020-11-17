back
Sportsman's Choice: Family Or Team?
Virat Kohli will be by his wife Anushka Sharma's side when she gives birth to their first child, and a lot of Indians have opinions about it. But what have other sportsmen chosen in the face of this impossible decision?
10/11/2020 6:48 PMupdated: 10/11/2020 6:49 PM
- 42.6K
- 769
- 38
36 comments
Rohit A.17/11/2020 11:59
🚫Don't Miss The Opportunity. 🔈Cricket Match Report Available 👈
Abraham S.13/11/2020 18:37
This is a personal and private matter between Mr Kohli and his spouse. We are more interested in his performance in the forthcoming Australian Tour.
Zubair A.13/11/2020 11:37
Country first
Lavina J.13/11/2020 10:22
Joru ka .......😝
Ritu H.12/11/2020 13:21
Its personal choice if he giving priority to his wife y ppl having issues.
Sun M.12/11/2020 12:31
good decision by vk
Rabisankar M.12/11/2020 06:49
There are, of course, a few examples of this kind of decision, but you can't justify Virat's decision
Jaideep P.12/11/2020 03:30
Family first!
Rabindra P.12/11/2020 03:18
Who are you to judge? Paternity is a greatest feeling one could ever have. Dhoni choose cricket over family. It's his personal choice and we admired and respected that. Same way you need respect Virat's choice. It's not always "if Dhoni did, why not he" Give some space to people for dealing with personal life. You don't have rights. And same guy played crucial Ranji match when his father died. What sort of responsibility you will call it is? So stop judging.
Paul S.12/11/2020 01:26
Do what you think is right...you did enough for the country...
Lali L.12/11/2020 00:42
Boty and babe and baby 👶 💕. Always and forever ♥. Everyone else do one .leave them alone 😒
Meghna G.11/11/2020 19:27
Stop dis cussing him ..it’s his life .:let him decide ....
Sharanya C.11/11/2020 18:20
And then what? Dhoni's daughter got threats. How we reciprocated to him not returning to see his daughter to play for the country!. Better Kohli comes back.
AK K.11/11/2020 16:34
Virat Kohli has set a great example. Matches may come or go but birth of your first child is a once in a lifetime moment. He has every right to be with his wife and baby and enjoy his moment as first time father. Good precedent for all men who deserve paternity leave.
Shams A.11/11/2020 15:52
Offcourse and there are people who are questioning his decision ask them what they had done given in his position. Criticizing someone decision is easy, but when it comes to oneself that’s when the big question arises. Everyone comparing him with dhoni. Two things wrong here. First it’s not the World Cup second it’s a pandemic year. Lot of things have changed this year. So all you people out there questioning the judgement of this by par cricketer think again.
Umair A.11/11/2020 15:05
Family first, it’s just a game
Mahendra T.11/11/2020 12:31
Family first always, no other way!
Harsha T.11/11/2020 11:34
Yes dhoni was also becaming father for first time . He was playing for country
Hamza M.11/11/2020 11:31
I’m so happy that I met this genuine . if you are interested out there looking for a good forex expert trader , here is Mr Jacob Johnson. He’s here to recover all your lost funds positive mind and you won't regret it ‘ The most interesting thing is this He don't demand for withdrawal charges just as other traders normally do. You can reach him via. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001680075784 WhatsApp: +1 4236510942
Bharath K.11/11/2020 11:14
Cricket is after all a game. let him enjoy his parenthood debut and come back stronger to lead his team india and RCB. Congratulations to Viruksha