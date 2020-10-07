back
Sunil Gavaskar On How Much Cricket Has Changed
“I can't see any overt weakness in this Indian team.” But how strong was the team that he played for? Here’s Sunil Gavaskar comparing the generational shift in the gentleman’s game. He also turned 71 today. Thanks to ConnectedtoIndia.com for the footage!
07/10/2020 9:57 AM
14 comments
Jayash D.4 days
Well spoken .
Sengather E.07/11/2020 09:43
Hi gavaskar
Seeta P.07/10/2020 18:40
Happy birthday to you and god bless you
Raj S.07/10/2020 17:39
Happy birthday
Chandrashekhar S.07/10/2020 15:18
वाढदिवसानिमित्त आयुष्याच्या निरोगी Century साठी भरभरून शुभेच्छा.
Divakar S.07/10/2020 14:51
Sunny u r superb long live legend. U r only 17 not 71 greatest of all time hbd Sunil Saab I remember u as g r v s in law
Santanu G.07/10/2020 14:25
Many happy returns of this day. Build the innings of life as carefully and meticulously as you always did. Your technique was a visual treat. Just play the days of life according to its merit, as you always did, without looking at the scoreboard. Century will come automatically.
Dibakar G.07/10/2020 14:24
Happy Birthday 🎂. Gavaskar's era was far tougher than today's era. Now ICC handicapped fast bowlers and after 20-20 cricket has nothing for bowlers. Even Tendulkar's era 90s saw great fast bowling. So it is nonsense to compare.
Ekta L.07/10/2020 11:42
Sachin S.07/10/2020 11:03
Gr8 words Mr. Gavaskar
Ashwin M.07/10/2020 10:25
he us brilliant speaker as well. one can listen to him for hours i guess without getting bored.
Raj S.07/10/2020 10:21
One of the worst player and selfish player one who likes mumbai cricketers only
Giridhar B.07/10/2020 10:11
He doesnt like Kohli. Maybe because he doesnt play for Mumbai or Mumbai Indians unlike Rohit Sharma.
Brut India07/10/2020 09:03
On the occasion of his 71st birthday, Sunil Gavaskar will sponsor the heart surgeries of 35 children: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/off-the-field/on-71st-birthday-sunil-gavaskar-to-sponsor-35-kids-heart-surgeries/articleshow/76886355.cms