TBT: Virat Kohli's 2007 Interview

Virat Kohli, all of 19, minced no words when asked about the composition of the Indian team for the 2007 World Cup. #tbt

07/09/2020 6:59 AM
Arte - il est temps

80 comments

  • Shashank S.
    19 hours

    Bc group stage me bahar hui ti india bangladesh se har k

  • Shreyas K.
    3 days

    gold

  • Sandeep C.
    3 days

    Ram Prah 😀

  • Amitanshu S.
    3 days

    sehwag ki bahut beizzati ho rhi bhai

  • Ashutosh S.
    6 days

    Check this

  • Amit D.
    6 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Harekrishna P.
    6 days

    baju ma kon. che🤣🤣

  • Yogesh R.
    7 days

    Great player

  • Asif A.
    07/14/2020 09:44

    he look like Ahmed shezad here

  • Karandeep S.
    07/14/2020 06:33

    dekhle isko!

  • Moneeb H.
    07/14/2020 01:23

    4 jaar later zelf wk pakken

  • Dhrupad B.
    07/13/2020 18:16

    This interview is about 2007 CWC west indies, which proved to be disaster for India

  • Basith A.
    07/13/2020 11:08

    mamu kaun dekhe kya

  • Kaustubh A.
    07/13/2020 05:44

    Payal Thapa Ma'am I'm sincerely not bothered about the your comment here, I was more bothered about the guy who fueled it. Trust me let it be any regional language, if it serves a purpose and make the things pretty clear, don't you think so it will an equally well in terms of communication skills. And I'm really not trolling you, I'm trolling the hypocrisy the guy has shown. You go to the state he lives in, they won't talk to you properly if you don't know their language. I've been their 2 years. Regarding the term Loser !!! I see myself pretty successful in life. Rest your perspective is yours. I won't judge you on that. & The opening line ... I can abuse much more, but really don't wanna prove myself the thing you just called.

  • Prathamesh S.
    07/12/2020 17:51

    ab samaj gaye kyu haare 50 overs worldcup

  • Prathamesh S.
    07/12/2020 17:51

    ab samjha 2007 mai kyu haare 50 overs world cup

  • Ishfaq D.
    07/12/2020 16:41

    i am kashmire virat kohil is best❤❤❤

  • Sameer P.
    07/12/2020 08:54

    https://youtu.be/ZvTo3pnS6tI

  • Sunil M.
    07/12/2020 08:14

    One of the worst captain of Indian team ...

  • Sagar T.
    07/12/2020 06:43

    I am the guy next to virat kohli