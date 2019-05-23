Team India Heads To The World Cup

Captain Virat Kohli has his game face on as he takes his team to the World Cup. 🏏
23 comments
Thomas G.07/26/2019 19:31
Sack Ravi Shastri
Kukkala P.07/22/2019 17:48
కెప్టెన్సీ ఎక్కడ పోతుందో అని రెస్టు తీసుకోకుండా ఆడుతున్నాడుఇది కరెక్టు కాదు ఎమ్మెస్కే ప్రసాద్ గారు కొత్తవారికి అవకాశం ఇవ్వండి
Krishna M.07/21/2019 18:58
Sidhe se likhdo yaroo kamina aa geya
Yoginder S.07/20/2019 14:09
Both are wrong this time Dhoni is dhoni
Rabindra B.07/18/2019 17:39
Over confidant is too bad...
Sujit B.07/16/2019 03:09
Ravi Shastri commentary best
Sipon B.07/14/2019 07:58
Virat Kohli go back
Sadananda M.07/11/2019 10:28
Tumhara team management hi kharap hai
Shashwat M.06/28/2019 03:14
Ms Dhoni is watching Indian teams back... He knows how to make batsman out... Recently Dhoni said something to Shami and Shami got hatrick.... Kohli , Ravi Shastri and gang is helpless . When Kohli gets out for duck no body complains but when Dhoni makes runs then also he has to face same criticism
Swarnim R.06/27/2019 16:35
May be kholi is best batsman but Sir M.S Dhoni... is the best captain.
PallanVa M.06/19/2019 18:40
We need to focus on other sports like hockey , badminton , swimming , basketball , football , wrestling , boxing etcetera so we can take more gold medals from Olympic sports .
Shoumik M.06/18/2019 05:35
Ravi Shastri is the best coach of our Indian cricket team.
Ayoub M.06/08/2019 16:29
U have to play big five Mr india Aus Sa Nsw Pak Wi
Salman H.06/08/2019 13:50
v....... rat
Biswas S.06/02/2019 05:44
Virat kohli ravi shastri thirdclass personalities of indian cricket
Daniel S.05/30/2019 16:44
waste fellows
Dibakar D.05/27/2019 01:26
Sala madarchud Virat Kohli
Nagaraja N.05/25/2019 11:50
Congress
Debabrata G.05/23/2019 20:22
Best of luck
Devulapalli S.05/23/2019 16:10
All the best