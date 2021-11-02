back

Tendulkar Taking Stock Of India Loss in T20 World Cup

What message did Tendulkar have for India after their second straight defeat in the T20 World Cup?

02/11/2021 4:32 PM
  • 321.1K
  • 128

123 comments

  • Debangshu S.
    11/11/2021 17:54

  • Jeremy R.
    09/11/2021 06:06

    indian team need good bowlers ....

  • Abhishek J.
    08/11/2021 19:19

    The god’s analysis.

  • Mulayath S.
    06/11/2021 07:17

    BAN Cricket in India.It is no more a game...but money making lottery or kind of horse racing!Make a mark with a century..Then make money marketing paints, brush,hair shampoo, health drinks!

  • Jack J.
    06/11/2021 02:48

    Pandora?

  • Shafiq S.
    05/11/2021 08:54

    20 main koi be jeet sakta hai haar sakta hai.Indian team is my favourite team.

  • Shankar P.
    05/11/2021 02:13

    What was 'mentor' Dhoni there for? Too many cooks spoil the broth, and undermines the authority of the Captain. Win or lose let the Captain be in charge.

  • Jahan Z.
    04/11/2021 07:03

    chal oye kutty ...begairat hy aik no ka tu ...beti shubman gill k sath soti hy aur tu ajata hy moh utha kr khair tum jese logo k leyi ye sb knsa bada hy ...tum parties m apni biwian badal lyty hu ye tu phr b beti hy

  • Jahan Z.
    04/11/2021 07:01

    great acting by all afg nd ind players but the award goes to Nabi nd Rashid Khan Talwe chaaty ty hain ind walo k Kafiron k shame on u khud ko musilman bolty hu ..namaze hajj zakat deny sy Allah pak Raazi nh hota Wo insan ki neeait dekhta hy ..aur kafiro ka sath dyny sy Mana farmaya Allah pak ny so shame on every afg✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋✋

  • Hasan B.
    04/11/2021 05:39

    Pegasus ....,

  • Farooq H.
    03/11/2021 16:15

    Realistic analysis, such days come where nothing works in your favor, it's game, miss you Sachin the great 👍

  • Anand M.
    03/11/2021 13:20

    Coach banja... Itna gyan hai

  • Muhammed I.
    03/11/2021 13:05

    He play only for self records.

  • Sagaya J.
    03/11/2021 12:22

    Having sucked all confidence through unwanted hate speeches, the team could not behave 'offensive' but only be defensive.

  • Rahul K.
    03/11/2021 12:19

    One can guess this will be one of the worst World cup performance 🙄..

  • Jaikala G.
    03/11/2021 11:29

    Every game can be won...think winning

  • Jaikala G.
    03/11/2021 11:28

    Realize what's a bat equal to n play...

  • Jaikala G.
    03/11/2021 11:27

    Work on What's missing n achieve

  • Jaikala G.
    03/11/2021 11:26

    They must play Dhoni style...4s and 6s without much ado

  • Jaikala G.
    03/11/2021 11:24

    Don't make excuses...learn to face every ball and beat the hell out of...

