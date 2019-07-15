back

The Anger Over India’s World Cup Exit

They are usually treated like gods, but India’s cricketers also face some really strong disapprobation sometimes.

07/15/2019 4:09 PMupdated: 07/15/2019 8:01 PM
  • 470.7k
  • 496

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

418 comments

  • Sayan D.
    08/13/2019 12:38

    They r not cricket fan, they don't even understand cricket.... They r fucking idiots😊😊😊

  • Shiva S.
    08/11/2019 01:45

    Loosing and the way of loosing makes the difference

  • Abhishek T.
    08/10/2019 08:57

    Saale khud khel k dek lo pta chal jayega Tmhe kya h bs ghar me baith k sbko blame hi krte raho

  • Yuvraj T.
    08/10/2019 03:19

    bsdk ke kutte pak ki video dikha ra b tv todne wali

  • Manish
    08/10/2019 02:33

    Inki maa ka bhosda. ... Haar jeet toh hoti rahegi. Ye chutiyappa kon karta hai be.

  • Balu A.
    08/09/2019 16:50

    Like for Angry Rantman.

  • Bharat G.
    08/09/2019 01:08

    Mindless and illiterate people....hang all of them

  • Saikumar M.
    08/08/2019 18:17

    They not worry about the country they just worry because of betting they loss money in betting

  • Rakesh S.
    08/07/2019 17:02

    Sattebaz log😂

  • Bidyut S.
    08/07/2019 16:05

    Bhai game hai kbi haaroge kbi jitoge... If itni hi prblm hai to khud select ho jao har match jita k do... Players v insaan hi hai na sab kuch to nh jit sakte support kro harr situation mei. 💙💙

  • Vishnu S.
    08/07/2019 15:17

    Chutiya log 😀😀😊

  • Dharmveer Y.
    08/07/2019 14:53

    Kya kahu inko bas ek hi cheez bol sakta hu chaand key paar chalo

  • Shyam G.
    08/07/2019 14:38

    Tu Kabhi Khela Hua Hai Man Ka

  • Kenshin G.
    08/07/2019 12:38

    They haven't disappointed us.. You disappointed yourself.. Haaha

  • Somraj C.
    08/07/2019 12:17

    They are not cricket fans. This people are frustrated. Motherfucker

  • Sumo R.
    08/07/2019 04:26

    These people need mental treatment.

  • Navya S.
    08/07/2019 04:00

    Brut is very happy

  • Raman P.
    08/07/2019 02:47

    Plz die

  • Virat V.
    08/06/2019 16:20

    They are proving a idiots

  • Vinayak A.
    08/06/2019 15:33

    Chal nikal.... pahli fursat me nikal