The Board Of Control For Captains In India?
Kapil...Sachin...Sourav and now Virat. Is there a pattern in the way BCCI sacks its captains?
18/12/2021 5:27 AMupdated: 20/12/2021 7:39 PM
35 comments
Swarup M.25/12/2021 07:30
Kholi is best
Talluri R.23/12/2021 13:52
Their talent cannot be denied by bbci
BappaAditya S.21/12/2021 22:05
It was virat's version and not at all ultimate truth
Devendra P.21/12/2021 13:20
Young man like Kohli should be allowed to play n people should stop playing politics with the players.Same things are happening everytime.Only sport will suffer by doing such dirty politics.
Somnath D.21/12/2021 05:42
Sorry you guys do not have the basic understanding. Sacking means dropping or asking to leave. Who has told Kohli to leave. Don't misinterpret things like this and play with people's sentiment
Babita R.21/12/2021 03:11
Arif A.19/12/2021 12:34
It means now sourav taking revenge of his being sack in past
Mahesh N.19/12/2021 10:11
King always king
Pasang W.19/12/2021 07:29
Captaincy is a temporary phase. There is always a Captain in waiting. So what's the big deal. 'When King is dead, long live the King'.
Pakrishn P.19/12/2021 05:39
Don’t compare virat to previous legends
Mohd A.18/12/2021 16:22
Sacking virat as a captain isn't appropriate decision by BCCI. In my outlook, there is no anyone as much excel as virat in Indian team to lead the team in order to make triumph. Rest of all on BCCI.
Umar S.18/12/2021 15:28
Greatest of ever bhai
Sourav A.18/12/2021 15:27
It was never a surprise in virat case he himself know if he doesnt win this year t20 worldcup he will be sacked ,, losing 4 or 5 icc knockout is not a joke afterall in indian cricket. We have clearly better option than him if he failed this year as well
Vikram B.18/12/2021 15:19
VIRAT SHOULD NOT BE REPLACED AS ODI CAPTAIN. VIRAT KOHLI IS THE FITTEST ODI CAPTAIN NOW.
Vikram B.18/12/2021 15:16
এটাকে বাংলায় প্রবাদে বলা হয় - "যিনিই লঙ্কায় যান, তিনিই রাবণ হয়ে যান"
Udtha R.18/12/2021 14:43
All 4 mentioned captains got their opportunities and failed ......as per their failure others were given a chance .....
Prince A.18/12/2021 13:27
They all become legends.. we still luv u Kohli...
Baba S.18/12/2021 12:00
Even if there is a pattern..what bothers u BRUTus??
Kazi W.18/12/2021 11:46
ganguly is fit for arranging the dinner and booking Airbnb for jay shah,' not managing a successful team🙄
Anik S.18/12/2021 10:32
Ganguly didn't need to play Saint actually. Cause at BCCI no one is Saint. That's where the problem started. It all created by Ganguly's missteps before press.