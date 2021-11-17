back
The Bonhomie Between The New Coach And Captain
"Always knew Rohit was a special talent." New head coach Rahul Dravid and T20 captain Rohit Sharma address their first press conference together...
17/11/2021 2:42 PM
14 comments
Namrata S.3 days
Only here for Rahul Dravid lol
Channu P.4 days
Keep it up indiaa
Pinky M.5 days
Rahul Dravid 😍, I remember I used to have ur posters in my between my study books.
Poongkundran S.5 days
As a captain Virat Kohli haven't get the co-operation from Rohit. He forgotten that his personal ego should not affect the win against Pakistan in T20 2021.. Well played Virat bhai 😌
Avinash S.5 days
Baaman Waad on full swing
Thirupathaiiah M.5 days
Tenzin Z.5 days
Chuppp
Vidu B.5 days
Vidu B.5 days
Mahesh K.6 days
Nice combo
Purushottam K.6 days
First match lucky raha bhagwan kare hume world cup me jeet dilaye
Kamala B.6 days
Sorry We Indian citizen Need best player To play for our country. EACH PLAYER SHOULD. HAVE A KNOWLEFGE OF ALL THE MOVE EG BOWLING BATTING CATCHES ROUGHFLY PRACTICE BY EACH AND EVETY PLAYER WE INDIAN DONT WANT 1 MAN OF THE MATCH 1 SWIFT BOWLER ONE PLAYER 9 OVERS 50 RUNS HE IS SAID TO. BE A PLAYER FOR INDIA OTHERWISE FORGET WE DONT NEED LUCYDRAW
Omer A.6 days
Hahahahaha Indian captains are selected on the basis of number of balls they faced against Pakistan :D In rohit's case?? A golden Duck
Brut India6 days
Here's a look at how he came to be Indian Cricket’s Gentle Giant: https://fb.watch/9kFWdXIjo9/