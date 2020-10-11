back
The Centenarian Athlete
Fauja Singh is 109 years old and still running circles around us all. But before he became a pro marathoner, he endured much personal tragedy.
11/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 174K
- 3.2K
- 78
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
50 comments
Barathan R.7 hours
Great man. Much respect
Sage S.10 hours
Great man 👍
Satjot D.11 hours
What a shame that he has no confidence in his country of birth. No wonder . Only if the Healthcare systems were of a good quality and accountable, he would not have felt afraid of being in India.
AinulHassan K.11 hours
Wow
Salamat M.19 hours
Fajja singh great ji
Balwinder D.2 days
I hope he is back to his home now
Dibakar O.2 days
Wow👏👏👏
Narasimha R.2 days
Congratulations & well done Fauja Singh Ji for your efforts & achievements as a senior citizen and you all inspirational and role model to everybody to keep active at any age especially in the old age and we hope & pray God to give you good health and long life and wish you all the best! With best wishes! Stay Safe & Take Care during these difficult times of COVID-19 Pandemic!
Kiron K.2 days
Salute Sir
Arpit K.2 days
How old are you? At least 2
Sooraj S.3 days
Forrest gump's got nothing on this guy
Delvin G.3 days
It's quite easy to smash records when u're the only one competing in that age category
Dan C.3 days
Forrest Gump
Vivek S.3 days
Can someone tell me the BGM ?
Romy S.3 days
Met him in 2017 .. he is very simple guy ... I must say I was amazed how he was so down to earth ..
William E.3 days
They may not count years as we do in US A..
Soni V.3 days
He used to come in shop Where I was working in london.. I met him plenty times .. can’t believe that he is celebrity.. I used to know a lot about him. But when I see him here on social media.. makes me feel proud that the guy used to come and met me always in my shop..
Asok B.3 days
Unbelievable.
Irfan V.3 days
Singh is king
Joe A.3 days
God bless his soul !