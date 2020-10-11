back

The Centenarian Athlete

Fauja Singh is 109 years old and still running circles around us all. But before he became a pro marathoner, he endured much personal tragedy.

11/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 174K
  • 78

50 comments

  • Barathan R.
    7 hours

    Great man. Much respect

  • Sage S.
    10 hours

    Great man 👍

  • Satjot D.
    11 hours

    What a shame that he has no confidence in his country of birth. No wonder . Only if the Healthcare systems were of a good quality and accountable, he would not have felt afraid of being in India.

  • AinulHassan K.
    11 hours

    Wow

  • Salamat M.
    19 hours

    Fajja singh great ji

  • Balwinder D.
    2 days

    I hope he is back to his home now

  • Dibakar O.
    2 days

    Wow👏👏👏

  • Narasimha R.
    2 days

    Congratulations & well done Fauja Singh Ji for your efforts & achievements as a senior citizen and you all inspirational and role model to everybody to keep active at any age especially in the old age and we hope & pray God to give you good health and long life and wish you all the best! With best wishes! Stay Safe & Take Care during these difficult times of COVID-19 Pandemic!

  • Kiron K.
    2 days

    Salute Sir

  • Arpit K.
    2 days

    How old are you? At least 2

  • Sooraj S.
    3 days

    Forrest gump's got nothing on this guy

  • Delvin G.
    3 days

    It's quite easy to smash records when u're the only one competing in that age category

  • Dan C.
    3 days

    Forrest Gump

  • Vivek S.
    3 days

    Can someone tell me the BGM ?

  • Romy S.
    3 days

    Met him in 2017 .. he is very simple guy ... I must say I was amazed how he was so down to earth ..

  • William E.
    3 days

    They may not count years as we do in US A..

  • Soni V.
    3 days

    He used to come in shop Where I was working in london.. I met him plenty times .. can’t believe that he is celebrity.. I used to know a lot about him. But when I see him here on social media.. makes me feel proud that the guy used to come and met me always in my shop..

  • Asok B.
    3 days

    Unbelievable.

  • Irfan V.
    3 days

    Singh is king

  • Joe A.
    3 days

    God bless his soul !

