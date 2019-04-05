The Cutest Cricket Consolation

MS Dhoni was coming out of his first 2019 defeat with the CSK when he saw this super fan waiting for him. 🏏💕
118 comments
Meena R.06/08/2019 13:50
My favourite player is Dhoni.God bless you always.
Ajeet S.05/31/2019 14:26
Nice
Waqar A.05/31/2019 05:42
Dhoni seems to be magnet for adorable videos
Neena P.05/30/2019 12:50
Too many fans of Dhoni like her but it is not possible for everyone to meet him I too
Sangeeta J.05/30/2019 03:23
Gentleman Dhoni .
Suraj T.05/09/2019 11:57
Living legend
Roja05/04/2019 08:27
Love you my sweet heart MSD
Chetna R.05/01/2019 18:44
Love you Dhoni
Hema S.05/01/2019 07:59
Super
Radha T.04/29/2019 19:06
Dhoni ❤
Ismayil I.04/28/2019 02:30
I love my MS dhoni
Shailesh S.04/24/2019 07:56
Great Man MSD
Sabir K.04/23/2019 14:25
Big [email protected] msd sir
SK R.04/23/2019 01:09
Love you dhoni
Jeet K.04/22/2019 15:58
It’s a good feeling, actually a great feeling when you get the blessings from any of the elderly and seasoned in this world.
भारत श.04/22/2019 13:59
It's all organised ... Byte
Ramya R.04/22/2019 06:49
MSD THE MASS
Siddharth G.04/20/2019 19:32
bhabhi ji bhaiya ko dikhao
Mithu K.04/20/2019 17:02
Maa ka peaar
Abish I.04/19/2019 10:10
😱😮Wow!!