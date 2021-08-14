back

The Dream Climb At Kokankada

For two men from Maharashtra, climbing a mountain wasn't about risking their lives for an adventure, they endured heartbreak, jealousy and the ultimate test of their friendship.

14/08/2021 4:27 PM
  • 131.9K
  • 59

29 comments

  • Mini D.
    3 days

    I don't know much about climbing but this looks very tough congratulations for your achievement more success to you guys

  • Vipul V.
    4 days

    Awesome efforts...... Lovely story about dream, friendship, trust, motivation, passion, efforts.

  • Kanchan R.
    4 days

    Brave guys 👍🏼 This needs courage

  • Prashant R.
    4 days

    Thanks to Brut. Thank you so much!\

