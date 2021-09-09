back
The First IAS Officer To Win A Paralympic Medal
When he’s not busy running the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, he represents India as an international para-badminton player. Meet Suhas Yathiraj...🏸
09/09/2021 11:44 AM
8 comments
Brut India09/09/2021 12:45
“My tactic was to smile through the match and not come under pressure.”, says Suhas Yathiraj on how he faced his opponent in the Paralympic badminton final. Here’s how he manages to keep calm in any situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gg0IMQjCFlo