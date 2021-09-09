back

The First IAS Officer To Win A Paralympic Medal

When he’s not busy running the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, he represents India as an international para-badminton player. Meet Suhas Yathiraj...🏸

09/09/2021 11:44 AM
  • 16.9K
  • 9

8 comments

  • Bijoy B.
    10/09/2021 04:11

    I like it

  • Shashi M.
    10/09/2021 01:17

    Hearty Congratulations!

  • Abdulsamad S.
    09/09/2021 21:00

    From where he looked handicap

  • Abdullah A.
    09/09/2021 18:50

    Well done sir

  • Digbijoy S.
    09/09/2021 18:05

    Respect....

  • Pamela G.
    09/09/2021 13:51

    Congrats 🎉

  • Yatharth W.
    09/09/2021 13:04

    https://youtu.be/XbjNhWr3wiY

  • Brut India
    09/09/2021 12:45

    “My tactic was to smile through the match and not come under pressure.”, says Suhas Yathiraj on how he faced his opponent in the Paralympic badminton final. Here’s how he manages to keep calm in any situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gg0IMQjCFlo