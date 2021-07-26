back
The First Indian Fencer In Olympics
Her Tokyo hopes were dashed, but fencer Bhavani Devi still made history for India. Here's her incredible story. 🤺
26/07/2021 6:37 PMupdated: 26/07/2021 6:38 PM
- 160.4K
- 3.1K
- 28
25 comments
Supriya G.18 hours
Commendable !!
Edward V.a day
Congratulations to Bhavani. Commendable first Indian fencer.
Krishnendu S.a day
Yes history made and we are very proud. It's participation which matter. Will pay for her expense again in 2024. I am sure she will qualify again
Komal S.a day
Good
Albin P.a day
Thank You 😊🙏
Ghulam K.2 days
Proud of u hip hip hurray my dear indian braveheart
Angel J.2 days
Congratulations ❤️
Tomba C.2 days
What history
Mihir S.2 days
Many many congratulations!!! India is with you!! You will win a gold for India in the next Olympics.. ALL THE VERY BEST!!!!
Lei L.2 days
raes
Brut India2 days
Bhavani had previously beaten world No. 3 Manon Brunet but she faltered in the heat of the competition at Tokyo, here's what happened: https://www.firstpost.com/sports/tokyo-olympics-2020-on-day-of-headlines-and-upsets-fencer-bhavani-devi-writes-history-for-india-9839141.html
Sasikala R.2 days
Work hard you will definitely come out in flying colours.God bless you.
Chaudhary P.2 days
कमाल है !! इतिहास तो अपना भी मर्दों में आपसी तलवारबाजी में किसीयूरोपियनदेश कम नहीं रहा है लेकिन विरासत सिर्फ भवानी देवी ने ही संभाली है !! उफ्फ सॉरी कहीं किसी की भावनाएं तो नही आहत हो गई ।
Aimbuzz2 days
Won a medal from an unpopular sport in your country...is just amazing.. congrats! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Devki N.2 days
Mirabai India https://youtu.be/_XmkYkeuXz0
Tenzing L.2 days
Ya commendable..first indian fencer to reach olympics..
Manoj K.3 days
Congratulations 🎉 to Bhavani for making a mark in fencing and let India make a debut in this sport called fencing, kudos to all your hard work
Ganesh R.3 days
🧠🇮🇳
Hervé F.3 days
Congratulations to her. She is strong and determined. I wish her to succeed next time.
Qaaz K.3 days
https://youtu.be/DesZMBWeT7w