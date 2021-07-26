back

The First Indian Fencer In Olympics

Her Tokyo hopes were dashed, but fencer Bhavani Devi still made history for India. Here's her incredible story. 🤺

26/07/2021 6:37 PMupdated: 26/07/2021 6:38 PM
25 comments

  • Supriya G.
    18 hours

    Commendable !!

  • Edward V.
    a day

    Congratulations to Bhavani. Commendable first Indian fencer.

  • Krishnendu S.
    a day

    Yes history made and we are very proud. It's participation which matter. Will pay for her expense again in 2024. I am sure she will qualify again

  • Komal S.
    a day

    Good

  • Albin P.
    a day

    Thank You 😊🙏

  • Ghulam K.
    2 days

    Proud of u hip hip hurray my dear indian braveheart

  • Angel J.
    2 days

    Congratulations ❤️

  • Tomba C.
    2 days

    What history

  • Mihir S.
    2 days

    Many many congratulations!!! India is with you!! You will win a gold for India in the next Olympics.. ALL THE VERY BEST!!!!

  • Lei L.
    2 days

    raes

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Bhavani had previously beaten world No. 3 Manon Brunet but she faltered in the heat of the competition at Tokyo, here's what happened: https://www.firstpost.com/sports/tokyo-olympics-2020-on-day-of-headlines-and-upsets-fencer-bhavani-devi-writes-history-for-india-9839141.html

  • Sasikala R.
    2 days

    Work hard you will definitely come out in flying colours.God bless you.

  • Chaudhary P.
    2 days

    कमाल है !! इतिहास तो अपना भी मर्दों में आपसी तलवारबाजी में किसीयूरोपियनदेश कम नहीं रहा है लेकिन विरासत सिर्फ भवानी देवी ने ही संभाली है !! उफ्फ सॉरी कहीं किसी की भावनाएं तो नही आहत हो गई ।

  • Aimbuzz
    2 days

    Won a medal from an unpopular sport in your country...is just amazing.. congrats! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • Devki N.
    2 days

    Mirabai India https://youtu.be/_XmkYkeuXz0

  • Tenzing L.
    2 days

    Ya commendable..first indian fencer to reach olympics..

  • Manoj K.
    3 days

    Congratulations 🎉 to Bhavani for making a mark in fencing and let India make a debut in this sport called fencing, kudos to all your hard work

  • Ganesh R.
    3 days

    🧠🇮🇳

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Congratulations to her. She is strong and determined. I wish her to succeed next time.

  • Qaaz K.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/DesZMBWeT7w