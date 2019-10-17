back

The First Test Match Played In India

The first Test match in India was played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi between the Vijay Hazare-led home team and the MCC from England. The match ended in a draw. #tbt

10/17/2019 10:14 AM
  • 393.4k
  • 33

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

15 comments

  • Rudra N.
    11/25/2019 17:53

    Idk why all tv news reporters' and rjs' voices of that era sounds alike...

  • Rengasamy R.
    11/02/2019 10:33

    Nice to know, only after 19 years Test match was played in India. I think in the same series India won their First Test ( their 25th Test) at Cheapauk, Madras by innings and 8 runs..

  • Rishabh C.
    10/18/2019 18:29

    Who noticed modi ji was also there at 00:29 ....

  • Samar Y.
    10/18/2019 12:54

    Awesome amazing Great

  • Rajdeep R.
    10/18/2019 09:23

    Wow,,, great too see the old Kotla

  • Parveen K.
    10/18/2019 09:17

    4th player of india modi 😂😂🤣🤣

  • Brut India
    10/18/2019 06:33

    When the Kashmiris and the Army played a match of polo:

  • Benjamin D.
    10/18/2019 06:25

    @ 0.29 Modiji was there. He is always first to do something 😂😉 thank you Sir for your support 🙏

  • Amirishetti S.
    10/18/2019 04:29

    People then are much better generation than us

  • Amaan M.
    10/17/2019 17:40

    Wow! A vintage collection of video of the first match in India. Simply incredible.

  • Sarthak B.
    10/17/2019 14:27

    Zeeshan Ahmad

  • Sushobhan D.
    10/17/2019 11:38

    , eta dekh, bhalo lagbe...

  • Azhar K.
    10/17/2019 11:04

    isme to modi ji bhi hai😂😂😂

  • Prateek D.
    10/17/2019 10:54

    And you are changing the name of the stadium 🤷‍♂️

  • Gajendra R.
    10/17/2019 10:41

    Modi