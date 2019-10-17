back
The First Test Match Played In India
The first Test match in India was played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi between the Vijay Hazare-led home team and the MCC from England. The match ended in a draw. #tbt
10/17/2019 10:14 AM
Rudra N.11/25/2019 17:53
Idk why all tv news reporters' and rjs' voices of that era sounds alike...
Rengasamy R.11/02/2019 10:33
Nice to know, only after 19 years Test match was played in India. I think in the same series India won their First Test ( their 25th Test) at Cheapauk, Madras by innings and 8 runs..
Rishabh C.10/18/2019 18:29
Who noticed modi ji was also there at 00:29 ....
Samar Y.10/18/2019 12:54
Awesome amazing Great
Rajdeep R.10/18/2019 09:23
Wow,,, great too see the old Kotla
Parveen K.10/18/2019 09:17
4th player of india modi 😂😂🤣🤣
Brut India10/18/2019 06:33
Benjamin D.10/18/2019 06:25
@ 0.29 Modiji was there. He is always first to do something 😂😉 thank you Sir for your support 🙏
Amirishetti S.10/18/2019 04:29
People then are much better generation than us
Amaan M.10/17/2019 17:40
Wow! A vintage collection of video of the first match in India. Simply incredible.
Sarthak B.10/17/2019 14:27
Zeeshan Ahmad
Sushobhan D.10/17/2019 11:38
, eta dekh, bhalo lagbe...
Azhar K.10/17/2019 11:04
isme to modi ji bhi hai😂😂😂
Prateek D.10/17/2019 10:54
And you are changing the name of the stadium 🤷♂️
Gajendra R.10/17/2019 10:41
Modi