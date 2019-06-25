back

The First Time India Won the World Cup

On this day 36 years ago the Indian cricket team won the World Cup for the first time, and fans could barely contain their joy. Later, captain Kapil Dev admitted even he wasn’t sure they would do it. 🏏

06/25/2019 2:27 PM
  • 633.3k
  • 55

Sports

38 comments

  • Pradeep P.
    07/25/2019 13:26

    My p

  • Samir K.
    07/25/2019 11:46

    Good job Indian

  • Nageswara R.
    07/23/2019 09:47

    The legend, Kapil dev and wonderful cricketer,

  • Islam U.
    07/22/2019 15:50

    Yeah so very nice Rakhi Sawant

  • Sangram B.
    07/19/2019 04:18

    I love my India

  • Bubu K.
    07/18/2019 06:08

    Jshdjsjhhkashddd

  • Bubu K.
    07/18/2019 06:08

    Haihsuwwwhdksjdwd

  • Venkatesh P.
    07/17/2019 11:04

    Kapildev is a genuine person,So only so many troubles given by some collugees

  • Shivdas C.
    07/17/2019 05:50

    I proud of you

  • Hakkim H.
    07/16/2019 18:26

    Superr

  • Apurav S.
    07/10/2019 19:00

    That's the biggest difference....the Indian Team of today was sure of winning the WC from Match 1 little did they know that IPL is quite different from WC all the Indian players were in good form during the start of the tournament,much thanks to IPL and the only problem in the entire series and particularly in the final was that it was juggle between too many talents.

  • Amit S.
    07/09/2019 15:58

    I love you my country and Indian team

  • Vasanthapriyan
    07/09/2019 10:56

    Golden video

  • Kishor S.
    07/08/2019 15:29

    best dev kapil dev

  • Sumanta S.
    07/07/2019 17:51

    India will win world Cup 3rd time, History will be repeated.

  • Ambrose F.
    07/07/2019 13:47

    This 1983 world cup team my all time favourite team. I watched that match live in television when my father had bought texla model colour television when Asiad was on in India. I was in X STD.board exam.but could not think of more better moment than withnes that world cup victory.they all deserve great honour. I would recommend captain Kapil Dev for Bharat Ratna.

  • Mandip G.
    07/07/2019 08:42

    Kapil Dev match fixer Hance crone

  • Surendra N.
    07/07/2019 08:22

    Great achievement

  • Tirtha R.
    07/07/2019 07:29

    Bharat ratna

  • Dhanraj J.
    07/05/2019 08:12

    Kapil-Sourav-Dhoni , Legend who made us to believe in ourself.