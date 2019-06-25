back
The First Time India Won the World Cup
On this day 36 years ago the Indian cricket team won the World Cup for the first time, and fans could barely contain their joy. Later, captain Kapil Dev admitted even he wasn’t sure they would do it. 🏏
06/25/2019 2:27 PM
38 comments
Pradeep P.07/25/2019 13:26
My p
Samir K.07/25/2019 11:46
Good job Indian
Nageswara R.07/23/2019 09:47
The legend, Kapil dev and wonderful cricketer,
Islam U.07/22/2019 15:50
Yeah so very nice Rakhi Sawant
Sangram B.07/19/2019 04:18
I love my India
Bubu K.07/18/2019 06:08
Jshdjsjhhkashddd
Bubu K.07/18/2019 06:08
Haihsuwwwhdksjdwd
Venkatesh P.07/17/2019 11:04
Kapildev is a genuine person,So only so many troubles given by some collugees
Shivdas C.07/17/2019 05:50
I proud of you
Hakkim H.07/16/2019 18:26
Superr
Apurav S.07/10/2019 19:00
That's the biggest difference....the Indian Team of today was sure of winning the WC from Match 1 little did they know that IPL is quite different from WC all the Indian players were in good form during the start of the tournament,much thanks to IPL and the only problem in the entire series and particularly in the final was that it was juggle between too many talents.
Amit S.07/09/2019 15:58
I love you my country and Indian team
Vasanthapriyan07/09/2019 10:56
Golden video
Kishor S.07/08/2019 15:29
best dev kapil dev
Sumanta S.07/07/2019 17:51
India will win world Cup 3rd time, History will be repeated.
Ambrose F.07/07/2019 13:47
This 1983 world cup team my all time favourite team. I watched that match live in television when my father had bought texla model colour television when Asiad was on in India. I was in X STD.board exam.but could not think of more better moment than withnes that world cup victory.they all deserve great honour. I would recommend captain Kapil Dev for Bharat Ratna.
Mandip G.07/07/2019 08:42
Kapil Dev match fixer Hance crone
Surendra N.07/07/2019 08:22
Great achievement
Tirtha R.07/07/2019 07:29
Bharat ratna
Dhanraj J.07/05/2019 08:12
Kapil-Sourav-Dhoni , Legend who made us to believe in ourself.