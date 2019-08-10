back

The Football School For Slum Kids in Delhi

This welfare organisation has given drug addicts and petty thieves a new life. Its founder Sylvester Peter told Brut India what inspired him to start it.

08/10/2019 10:57 AM
  • 321.8k
  • 52

Changing India

34 comments

  • Pro G.
    09/22/2019 08:30

    I want to contact Sylvester Peter to start another branch in Churachandpur, Manipur to save the young ones from drugs and social evils/elements. Is there anyone who know his contact detail info?

  • Manoj K.
    09/14/2019 06:49

    Great job sir 👍

  • Sofiqul I.
    09/12/2019 10:30

    Like

  • Anamuddinlaskar A.
    09/08/2019 04:10

    Dgdkgf HD and oh thx SC jf

  • Fanish G.
    09/08/2019 02:35

    Propaganda video by brut india .... He has dining table ...he has variety of food to eat but he was a beggar ...what a fake propaganda brut india

  • Fanish G.
    09/08/2019 02:32

    What he was a beggar and he has dining table and variety of food to eat ....how is this possible

  • Mahmood S.
    09/03/2019 05:16

    Stay blessed. ...

  • Pardeep K.
    09/03/2019 04:15

    Ku ke tu fadu ha

  • Ajay K.
    09/01/2019 11:07

    Good job sir god bless u...

  • Dadarao D.
    08/29/2019 14:12

    Awesome

  • Md A.
    08/28/2019 07:41

    Gud job mrs sile vaster and all coaches

  • Bhuprn D.
    08/28/2019 05:20

    Good job brother

  • Bikram K.
    08/27/2019 01:48

    App kaha ke ho

  • Bikram K.
    08/27/2019 01:48

    Sir

  • Bikram K.
    08/27/2019 01:48

    Hi

  • Vivek C.
    08/26/2019 15:25

    Nice sir ji

  • Taimur A.
    08/26/2019 03:44

    Great Heart man good job sir

  • Jiran A.
    08/23/2019 14:34

    Salute

  • Lalrama C.
    08/21/2019 02:16

    Good job bro

  • Omprakash P.
    08/19/2019 13:50

    Great player