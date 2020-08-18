back

The Girl Who Shoots Arrows Like A Dream

This airborne five-year-old just shot 111 arrows nonstop. That's got to be some kind of record, right? 🏹

08/18/2020 3:27 PM
  • 111.0k
  • 58

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

52 comments

  • Chitra S.
    6 days

    I can't understand why this kind of news didn't telecast on news channel... ???? Its inspire allot ..

  • Sabita P.
    08/26/2020 06:08

    Great job ✌️✌️✌️👍

  • Bharati S.
    08/25/2020 08:37

    Incredible

  • Aneeta P.
    08/24/2020 12:35

    She’s 5, let her be a child and enjoy her childhood instead of performing like this!

  • Saritha K.
    08/24/2020 10:14

    Great

  • Rao M.
    08/23/2020 17:57

    God bless this girl 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Hasan U.
    08/23/2020 12:00

    Tigress

  • Archana S.
    08/23/2020 05:48

    Great talent god bless you

  • Jyotsna G.
    08/23/2020 04:52

    बहुत बढ़िया इसी तरह आगे बढ़ते रहिये.. हम सबकी शुभकामनाएं आप के साथ है

  • Jeevambika S.
    08/23/2020 03:49

    Great talent, to be encouraged.

  • Yogita S.
    08/23/2020 03:00

    Superb

  • Anuradha S.
    08/23/2020 01:47

    Incredible

  • Liberata M.
    08/21/2020 17:55

    Wow.

  • Nanda S.
    08/21/2020 17:00

    God bless you.

  • Chandran S.
    08/21/2020 14:43

    Wow Gr8 Champ

  • Deepa B.
    08/21/2020 08:41

    Super da sana

  • Narendra S.
    08/21/2020 04:34

    Jai Ho

  • Rajendrakumar S.
    08/21/2020 02:20

    I M POSSIBLE.

  • Surya B.
    08/20/2020 12:30

    God, s gift

  • Mudit K.
    08/20/2020 02:35

    Can represent Indian Team in Archery guys. God Bless. 🌻

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.