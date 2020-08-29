back

The Girl Who Smashed Poverty To Climb Mountain Peaks

From the dust bowl of Haryana to the highest peaks in the world, Anita Kundu’s rise in mountaineering is an inspiration to a billion Indians now.

08/29/2020 4:27 PM
  • 45.2k
  • 13

And even more

  1. 2:12

    À l'assemblée de l’Etat de Californie, elle vient avec son bébé pour participer au vote

  2. 6:20

    La rentrée compliquée de Louise, porteuse de trisomie 21

  3. 3:32

    Quatre adolescents qui rêvent des Jeux olympiques

  4. 6:02

    Penser demain : l'agriculture selon Hélène Le Teno

  5. 4:28

    Maire d'un village de l'Aveyron, Simon Worou raconte son parcours

  6. 6:25

    4 moments qui ont changé la vie de DJ Snake

10 comments

  • Haresh T.
    3 days

    Vandan to the efforts and guts Of this nations pride .....

  • बेरोजगार द.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/gVd2obKR8vw

  • Ila M.
    4 days

    Congratulations to Anita Kundu. She is such an amazing lady.

  • Inah P.
    4 days

    Parabéns, jovem e destemido amigo

  • Brind R.
    4 days

    should read Tensing Norkay !!...as read in the book " The ascent of Everest..".1953

  • Munish V.
    4 days

    Brut please don't divide Especially INDIA

  • सुजन र.
    4 days

    It's fake please do research and only upload it👍

  • Dipankar G.
    4 days

    Excellent

  • Rakesh K.
    4 days

    चढ़ाई करिए आप कीर्तिमान स्थापित करिए बड़ी अच्छी बात लेकिन जितने भी पर्वतारोही एवरेस्ट पर जाते हैं वह इतना कूड़ा कचरा करके आ रहे हैं वहां पर क्या पूछे मत अरे वहां जा रहे हैं एक कुदरती व्यवस्था है आपने अचीव किया बड़ी अच्छी बात लेकिन वहां पर जो जा रहे हैं वहां की अनदेखी ना करें save planet save earth

  • Brut India
    5 days

    These women tackled the looming Everest head on too! https://elle.in/article/indian-women-on-mount-everest/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.