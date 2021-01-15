back

The Goan Grandmaster And His Father

How a 14-year-old Goan chess player braved the pandemic in Europe and ended up as a Grandmaster... with a little help from his proud dad...

15/01/2021 5:57 PM
  • 20.5K
  • 11

8 comments

  • Vaibhav W.
    4 days

    Next Grand Master is ready to Rock 🙏👍

  • Vaibhav W.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️❤️ God bless you

  • Vijay M.
    5 days

    Congratulations, proud of you. Keep it up

  • Tania S.
    5 days

    Awesome... great going boy...God bless you abundantly

  • Xilonén A.
    5 days

    u can also be a chess master

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    Miss call baba friend of chai chowekidar has also two pass time chess and patang baji. Jumale bajji and making bills from word GujRAT bale bale demoocracy. See parade and thease 2 me too me to chowekidar.

  • Sanjay K.
    5 days

    Congratulations dear

  • Priya A.
    5 days

    Superb. Proud of you

