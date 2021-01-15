back
The Goan Grandmaster And His Father
How a 14-year-old Goan chess player braved the pandemic in Europe and ended up as a Grandmaster... with a little help from his proud dad...
15/01/2021 5:57 PM
- 20.5K
- 323
- 11
8 comments
Vaibhav W.4 days
Next Grand Master is ready to Rock 🙏👍
Vaibhav W.4 days
❤️❤️❤️ God bless you
Vijay M.5 days
Congratulations, proud of you. Keep it up
Tania S.5 days
Awesome... great going boy...God bless you abundantly
Xilonén A.5 days
u can also be a chess master
Jaswant S.5 days
Sanjay K.5 days
Congratulations dear
Priya A.5 days
Superb. Proud of you