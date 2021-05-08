back

The Inspiring Story Of Para Swimmer Shams Aalam

Shams Aalam lost all sensation in his legs after a surgery went wrong some years ago. But under water, he's unstoppable.

08/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 44.4K
  • 22

17 comments

  • Sivakumar K.
    6 hours

    Great

  • Anup B.
    6 hours

    Salute to Shams Aalam.

  • Kamran S.
    6 hours

    Masha Allah

  • Sangita G.
    7 hours

    Very proud of you God bless you

  • Sabir S.
    16 hours

    Mashallah

  • Tista S.
    a day

    Ohh myy!!😳😍🤩🤗

  • Vaijinath J.
    a day

    Very proud moment..GOD bless you sir

  • Rajesh S.
    a day

    Hi 😊

  • Bhadresh P.
    2 days

    Proud moment

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Congratulations to him for his mindset and his determination 👏🏽

  • Sadiya S.
    2 days

    Mashallah proud of you bhai. May Allah bless you and give more power to you. ❤️

  • Hajra A.
    2 days

    👏👏 wowoow

  • Joyce P.
    2 days

    A man of courage n Class

  • Shams A.
    2 days

    Thank you team for sharing

  • David A.
    2 days

    🎉

  • Shital D.
    2 days

    Very inspiring

  • Brut India
    4 days

    India's para athletes won big recently: https://thebridge.in/news/india-win-23-medals-world-para-athletics-grand-prix-in-dubai/?infinitescroll=1

