The Inspiring Story Of Para Swimmer Shams Aalam
Shams Aalam lost all sensation in his legs after a surgery went wrong some years ago. But under water, he's unstoppable.
08/05/2021 4:27 PM
17 comments
Sivakumar K.6 hours
Great
Anup B.6 hours
Salute to Shams Aalam.
Kamran S.6 hours
Masha Allah
Sangita G.7 hours
Very proud of you God bless you
Sabir S.16 hours
Mashallah
Tista S.a day
Ohh myy!!😳😍🤩🤗
Vaijinath J.a day
Very proud moment..GOD bless you sir
Rajesh S.a day
Hi 😊
Bhadresh P.2 days
Proud moment
Hervé F.2 days
Congratulations to him for his mindset and his determination 👏🏽
Sadiya S.2 days
Mashallah proud of you bhai. May Allah bless you and give more power to you. ❤️
Hajra A.2 days
👏👏 wowoow
Joyce P.2 days
A man of courage n Class
Shams A.2 days
Thank you team for sharing
David A.2 days
🎉
Shital D.2 days
Very inspiring
Brut India4 days
India's para athletes won big recently: https://thebridge.in/news/india-win-23-medals-world-para-athletics-grand-prix-in-dubai/?infinitescroll=1