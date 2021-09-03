back

The Legend Of Dhyan Chand

He played the sport so well, Hitler is said to have urged him to live in Germany. But this hockey great had other plans...

03/09/2021 9:51 AMupdated: 03/09/2021 9:53 AM

  • Brut India
    It is said that once his sublime skill and close control of the ball aroused such suspicion that his stick was broken to see whether there was a magnet inside. During those days, the game was played on natural grass in contrast to the astro turf now, and the surface would often be bumpy and uneven, making ball control difficult for lesser mortals. More about the hockey player here: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/dhyan-chand-indian-hockey-history-olympic-7441937/