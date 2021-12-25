back

The Life And Times Of Ravichandran Ashwin

A predatorial off-spinner, he also gets caught in frequent controversies. Here's how this Chennai boy wonder weathered the many winters through his long career.

10/12/2021 11:28 AMupdated: 17/12/2021 12:18 AM
  • 26K
  • 5

4 comments

  • Ashar H.
    25/12/2021 06:29

    Brilliant Bowler. All the best to tou champ

  • Khawaja N.
    11/12/2021 16:40

    World class spinner (only in India) These are golden words of Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri for these kind of world class spinners

  • Brut India
    10/12/2021 15:30

    Probably Ashwin's greatest comebacks on field ever. Watch here: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ravichandran-ashwin-vs-tim-paine-sledging-watch-7141885/

  • Nishant R.
    10/12/2021 13:32

    Living Legend

