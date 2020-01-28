back
The Life of Kobe Bryant
The death of Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash has shocked the world. This is the life of the basketball great, beyond the game.
01/28/2020 5:00 AMupdated: 01/29/2020 2:10 PM
- 78.2k
- 2.2k
- 67
65 comments
Tanya V.4 days
God bless their souls,sad
Ujwal J.5 days
Respect!
Josephine L.5 days
RIP💔
Samrat S.5 days
RIP the legend...KB-24
Anadi G.5 days
World lost a legendary player.
Shoumitro C.5 days
You'll forever live in our hearts. RIP Mamba 💔💔💔
Tina A.6 days
very sad ..in mourning actually. He was much loved in the Philippines here basketball is the national sport and having visited 6 times and having a Filipina American as his assistant coach. his face lights up building walls right now in Manila.
Abhirup D.6 days
He was a superstar. A champ, more than a grate basketball player. He was a generous human being. RIP
Tamilselvamss6 days
🙏My Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family member's🙏🙏🙏
Phurbu D.6 days
Soosad
Sudha K.6 days
Really disheartening
Sujit H.6 days
R.I.P
Rosna F.6 days
RIP 😢😢😢
Rajani D.6 days
Very sad
Brut India6 days
Bryant was a motivating factor for Indian kids to play basketball: https://www.indiawest.com/sports/kobe-bryant-inspired-kids-in-india-to-play-basketball/article_a43ceaca-417d-11ea-be3e-8b18e87da668.html
Pranay G.6 days
Rip
Cathy D.6 days
That is not why the whole story of why the case was dropped. https://www.thedailybeast.com/kobe-bryants-disturbing-rape-case-the-dna-evidence-the-accusers-story-and-the-half-confession
Dato P.6 days
Sad to hear. Stay strong mate.
Mansoor W.6 days
May his soul rest in peace
Paras M.6 days
Rest and Peace