The Life Of Kushti
The ancient sport that changed many hands, but not its essence... This is the story of kushti.
13/11/2020 5:27 AM
7 comments
Gangadhar S.17/11/2020 11:50
You should have passion, dedication, decipline, above all financially sound enough to nurture this sport, govt.funding is must to save and popularise this age old interesting sports event .
Kuldeep B.16/11/2020 06:03
Deepti N.13/11/2020 21:00
U could have shown the original players, what is the need of actors to promote the game????
Namit T.13/11/2020 16:00
Leaders of monkey army? Really bade hi chutiya log ho
Brut India13/11/2020 09:53
Covid-19 has endangered the sport of kushti by crippling it with a lack of funds: https://www.news18.com/news/india/covid-19-crisis-puts-age-old-tradition-of-kushti-on-the-mat-as-wrestlers-grapple-with-fund-cuts-lack-of-opportunities-3038033.html
Abhishek S.13/11/2020 06:37
You forgot to mention about Khashaba Jadhav who won India's first individual medal at the 1952 Olympics ( bronze in freestyle wrestling) .
Venkataraman S.13/11/2020 06:28
Wonderful pehalwan is really good sports Mughals also introduced polo to british also gilli danda bcom cricket and hockey indians play also kho kho