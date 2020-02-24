back
The Life of Leander Paes
He always came through for India with decades of victories, medals, career Grand Slams… This sporting legend is throwing in the towel after 3 glorious decades.🎾
02/22/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 10:10 AM
20 comments
Brut Indiaa day
At Peas's speech after his last match in Pune, he thanked his parents and fans for the years of tennis he played: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4G8ts6PCiA
Nizar S.2 days
one of my favourite pla yer
Cyril M.2 days
Great personality
Abhishek N.2 days
Respect
Somnath C.2 days
Indian tennis and Leander Peas are just synonymous
Amruta M.2 days
🙏🙏👏👏👏
Jaideep P.2 days
Worthy son of worthy parents Undia shd be proud of!!
Joydeep L.3 days
Salute to our Tennis ❤️ Prince for his glory 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Vedavathi V.3 days
Great salute.to great legend..he is inspiration to millions..a real fighter..!!!
Raj L.3 days
We proud of you sir
Hilton R.3 days
A real fighter!!! I felt he played better when he saw the tri-colour flying!!! Too bad we did not support the sport as much during his peak time!!!
Rahul K.3 days
Well played champion🏆
Mary S.3 days
You played well for your country now you enjoy your time
Uknir R.3 days
👍
Abhijit B.3 days
Grand salute to this great man
Santano F.3 days
A person who played for the country with all his heart and not for personal glory. Salute to you Leander Paes.
N R.3 days
Well played Champ and have an equally awesome retirement...... 👍🎾🏆✨
Debasis G.3 days
Awesome. Brut congratulation for it . Again , congratulation to your team. Leander Peas is not only a tennis icon, not only record breaker or winner of Olympic medal. Leander is the name of Fight, name of pride, name of glory. He is the inspiration of millions. Best wishes for him for the ensuing Olympic.
K S.3 days
Surprising to know also posts good articles about this, other than writing anti Indian posts.
Amardeep S.3 days
A great player par excellence who lived tennis when cricket was the only game around. Hats off . He defeated goran ivanovich in a singles match.