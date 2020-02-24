back

The Life of Leander Paes

He always came through for India with decades of victories, medals, career Grand Slams… This sporting legend is throwing in the towel after 3 glorious decades.🎾

02/22/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 10:10 AM
Portraits

20 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    At Peas's speech after his last match in Pune, he thanked his parents and fans for the years of tennis he played: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4G8ts6PCiA

  • Nizar S.
    2 days

    one of my favourite pla yer

  • Cyril M.
    2 days

    Great personality

  • Abhishek N.
    2 days

    Respect

  • Somnath C.
    2 days

    Indian tennis and Leander Peas are just synonymous

  • Amruta M.
    2 days

    🙏🙏👏👏👏

  • Jaideep P.
    2 days

    Worthy son of worthy parents Undia shd be proud of!!

  • Joydeep L.
    3 days

    Salute to our Tennis ❤️ Prince for his glory 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Vedavathi V.
    3 days

    Great salute.to great legend..he is inspiration to millions..a real fighter..!!!

  • Raj L.
    3 days

    We proud of you sir

  • Hilton R.
    3 days

    A real fighter!!! I felt he played better when he saw the tri-colour flying!!! Too bad we did not support the sport as much during his peak time!!!

  • Rahul K.
    3 days

    Well played champion🏆

  • Mary S.
    3 days

    You played well for your country now you enjoy your time

  • Uknir R.
    3 days

    👍

  • Abhijit B.
    3 days

    Grand salute to this great man

  • Santano F.
    3 days

    A person who played for the country with all his heart and not for personal glory. Salute to you Leander Paes.

  • N R.
    3 days

    Well played Champ and have an equally awesome retirement...... 👍🎾🏆✨

  • Debasis G.
    3 days

    Awesome. Brut congratulation for it . Again , congratulation to your team. Leander Peas is not only a tennis icon, not only record breaker or winner of Olympic medal. Leander is the name of Fight, name of pride, name of glory. He is the inspiration of millions. Best wishes for him for the ensuing Olympic.

  • K S.
    3 days

    Surprising to know also posts good articles about this, other than writing anti Indian posts.

  • Amardeep S.
    3 days

    A great player par excellence who lived tennis when cricket was the only game around. Hats off . He defeated goran ivanovich in a singles match.