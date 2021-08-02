back

The Life Of Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu

She's the first Indian woman and second Indian sportsperson to win two Olympic medals. This is the story of India's ever-persevering shuttler🏸.

02/08/2021 4:57 PM
  • 190.4K
  • 45

Sports

37 comments

  • Tennison S.
    07/08/2021 14:47

    Gr8.All the best

  • Manisha P.
    07/08/2021 08:41

    Congratulations

  • Sage S.
    06/08/2021 11:15

    An Olympic gold will be the crowning achievement. 👏👏🏅

  • Neha V.
    06/08/2021 08:18

    U r number one in our hearts... ❤️

  • Ajmal S.
    06/08/2021 03:33

    Inspiration for a lifetime

  • Gunda D.
    05/08/2021 17:03

    Inspirational short story..hope someone will follow🙂

  • Jashn B.
    05/08/2021 13:13

    Jai ho Bharath

  • Anita D.
    04/08/2021 13:01

    Congratulations !!

  • Mohsin A.
    04/08/2021 12:28

    Incredible, no actually Inspirational journey of India's silver girl!😃😉

  • Amit R.
    04/08/2021 09:23

    Congratulation ji good job

  • Pinky T.
    04/08/2021 06:09

    Wonderful player. Wish she bcm a coach someday & nurture the younger generations -❤ love from Manipur⚘

  • Uma M.
    03/08/2021 20:16

    Sindhu is tigress, while tai tzu is like monkey who is cheeky. Naturally tai tzu wins anyday over Sindhu. Both are excellent in their own ways

  • Rajesh S.
    03/08/2021 19:54

    Hi 😊 cogratullation for your excellent win in Olympic games good luck 👌👍💗🙏

  • Terry S.
    03/08/2021 18:57

    Still way behind china

  • Ellen N.
    03/08/2021 17:11

    Surely you get Gold 🏅 medal in next Olympics game . Congrats Sindhu

  • Richi R.
    03/08/2021 16:59

    ♥️

  • Poongu Z.
    03/08/2021 16:33

    Superb

  • Champ S.
    03/08/2021 16:05

    Always a respect for PV Sindhu 🏸

  • Pinky P.
    03/08/2021 09:21

    Congrats

  • M M.
    03/08/2021 04:05

    👍 👍 👍