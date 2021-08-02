back
The Life Of Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu
She's the first Indian woman and second Indian sportsperson to win two Olympic medals. This is the story of India's ever-persevering shuttler🏸.
02/08/2021 4:57 PM
37 comments
Tennison S.07/08/2021 14:47
Gr8.All the best
Manisha P.07/08/2021 08:41
Congratulations
Sage S.06/08/2021 11:15
An Olympic gold will be the crowning achievement. 👏👏🏅
Neha V.06/08/2021 08:18
U r number one in our hearts... ❤️
Ajmal S.06/08/2021 03:33
Inspiration for a lifetime
Gunda D.05/08/2021 17:03
Inspirational short story..hope someone will follow🙂
Jashn B.05/08/2021 13:13
Jai ho Bharath
Anita D.04/08/2021 13:01
Congratulations !!
Mohsin A.04/08/2021 12:28
Incredible, no actually Inspirational journey of India's silver girl!😃😉
Amit R.04/08/2021 09:23
Congratulation ji good job
Pinky T.04/08/2021 06:09
Wonderful player. Wish she bcm a coach someday & nurture the younger generations -❤ love from Manipur⚘
Uma M.03/08/2021 20:16
Sindhu is tigress, while tai tzu is like monkey who is cheeky. Naturally tai tzu wins anyday over Sindhu. Both are excellent in their own ways
Rajesh S.03/08/2021 19:54
Hi 😊 cogratullation for your excellent win in Olympic games good luck 👌👍💗🙏
Terry S.03/08/2021 18:57
Still way behind china
Ellen N.03/08/2021 17:11
Surely you get Gold 🏅 medal in next Olympics game . Congrats Sindhu
Richi R.03/08/2021 16:59
♥️
Poongu Z.03/08/2021 16:33
Superb
Champ S.03/08/2021 16:05
Always a respect for PV Sindhu 🏸
Pinky P.03/08/2021 09:21
Congrats
M M.03/08/2021 04:05
👍 👍 👍