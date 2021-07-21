The Life Of PT Usha

An Olympic Hero's Welcome Back To Manipur
The 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Star
She's 63, Single, And Ready To Mingle
How Mirabai Chanu Conquered The Olympics
Leadership Tips From APJ Abdul Kalam
Adarsh Gourav’s Journey to the Top
I always admire PT usha from my childhood 💟
I know her name as long as I can remember. One of the few athletes I heard my father mention.
First of all sports/pt is the only subject in school which has the least damn given to. As a matter of fact , class 11 and 12 in some schools have no sports class at all just to be replaced by another subject. Schools expect medals on medals during interschool competition with just two days worth of practice despite which students do succeed and inturn the school takes the credit. Sports should be given more importance at school rather than just making kids study to pump out grades only, and I mean only for the school's reputation.
Amazing and there will be no one else like you!
Who is going to make biopic of p.t.usha the legend.....
🙏🙏
U r d pride of India... An inspiration to others ma'am...
👌👍
From My Childhood The Only Sports Lady I Or My Generation Knew was PT Usha..
She Use To Run Fast.. And Use to Win Medel...
It's like Something Which Is Attached With Her Name..
Today After Reading Her Story I M feeling More And More Proud...
Its The Harwork, Dedication And The Commitment Towards Her Dream which Results Her To Be The Golden Girl P T Usha.. ❤❤
Mam Stay Safe And Please Keep On Passing Ur Advice To Today's Generations 👍👍👍
She's from my place and I'm extremely proud of her............ Calicut is the place where the world anchored for trade in the bygone era and it produced gems like her too!!
Very Strong lady and down to Earth. No attitude, very humble
A Great achiever, indeed!
Now this is something we should learn about other than idiotic bollywood and their dumb 10th grade failed kids..
In our mind you won a million medals mam❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Salute to the P.T Usha. In video she said that people fail to train and recognise athletes at grass roots and with potential that true! If her p.e.t didn't find talent in her she wouldn't have so much of the story.And hear she too didn't took his name.
One biopic on her life story that will inspire the all 💐💥
My favorite
Hats off to you Mam.. Having Goosebumps looking at your journey!
No one like her .... 🙏
⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍
👌👍👍👏👏👍👌👌👍👏🎖🎖🏆🏆🏅🏅🥉🥉🎖🥉🥇🥈🏅🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
96 comments
Ramya R.2 days
I always admire PT usha from my childhood 💟
Blessy W.3 days
I know her name as long as I can remember. One of the few athletes I heard my father mention. First of all sports/pt is the only subject in school which has the least damn given to. As a matter of fact , class 11 and 12 in some schools have no sports class at all just to be replaced by another subject. Schools expect medals on medals during interschool competition with just two days worth of practice despite which students do succeed and inturn the school takes the credit. Sports should be given more importance at school rather than just making kids study to pump out grades only, and I mean only for the school's reputation.
Josy C.5 days
Amazing and there will be no one else like you!
Rupesh V.6 days
Who is going to make biopic of p.t.usha the legend.....
Archana C.6 days
🙏🙏
Pallavi T.7 days
U r d pride of India... An inspiration to others ma'am...
Shraddha M.21/07/2021 08:19
👌👍
Charulata B.20/07/2021 14:28
From My Childhood The Only Sports Lady I Or My Generation Knew was PT Usha.. She Use To Run Fast.. And Use to Win Medel... It's like Something Which Is Attached With Her Name.. Today After Reading Her Story I M feeling More And More Proud... Its The Harwork, Dedication And The Commitment Towards Her Dream which Results Her To Be The Golden Girl P T Usha.. ❤❤ Mam Stay Safe And Please Keep On Passing Ur Advice To Today's Generations 👍👍👍
Naaz N.20/07/2021 12:22
She's from my place and I'm extremely proud of her............ Calicut is the place where the world anchored for trade in the bygone era and it produced gems like her too!!
Naveen S.20/07/2021 06:44
Very Strong lady and down to Earth. No attitude, very humble
Daisy P.20/07/2021 04:14
A Great achiever, indeed!
Dhatri N.19/07/2021 20:52
Now this is something we should learn about other than idiotic bollywood and their dumb 10th grade failed kids..
Beulah S.19/07/2021 18:03
In our mind you won a million medals mam❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Arava S.19/07/2021 15:37
Salute to the P.T Usha. In video she said that people fail to train and recognise athletes at grass roots and with potential that true! If her p.e.t didn't find talent in her she wouldn't have so much of the story.And hear she too didn't took his name.
Nari N.19/07/2021 13:20
One biopic on her life story that will inspire the all 💐💥
Gyankawar J.18/07/2021 18:23
My favorite
Surya T.18/07/2021 09:59
Hats off to you Mam.. Having Goosebumps looking at your journey!
Hema T.18/07/2021 09:03
No one like her .... 🙏
Ruby P.18/07/2021 09:02
⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍
Ravi C.18/07/2021 01:44
👌👍👍👏👏👍👌👌👍👏🎖🎖🏆🏆🏅🏅🥉🥉🎖🥉🥇🥈🏅🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈