The Life Of Simone Biles
She’s pulled off moves that no other gymnast can. But it was her decision to put her mental health ahead of medals that shocked people this Olympics season. This is the incredible story of Simone Biles.
29/07/2021 4:27 PM
Sivin S.09/08/2021 00:09
All rice bag dalals came to congratulate an american true traitors of India..
Aparna S.05/08/2021 13:32
You have a beautiful smile... Take care
Mathew G.01/08/2021 15:29
Salute...
Uttam G.31/07/2021 18:12
See! She fell in love with gymnastics, when she was mere six. India, do you hear me? Sports should be forcibly put on infants, from that age, if we need medals. Indian big contingent has gone for picnic to Tokyo! What should be percentage of medals, with participation and coaching staff? Any explanation by India management ? Better prepare first, and then send the contingent.
Subir S.31/07/2021 11:26
लव
Jaya P.30/07/2021 12:40
Congratulations
Balvir S.30/07/2021 11:42
Omshanti ji wow बधाई
Gene F.30/07/2021 11:42
✨More power to you Simone Biles! 🌟
Ramendra N.30/07/2021 11:28
Excellent
Mona J.30/07/2021 09:51
Hats off
Pratibha G.30/07/2021 09:26
And in india if you talk about mental health issues ppl like KANGNA RANAUT call it a drama....
Biedja S.30/07/2021 08:26
We are all human….!
Karmjit S.30/07/2021 08:07
Simone Biles God bless you 😍,I am sure You will prove your metal & Hone your Skills
Alissa Z.30/07/2021 07:57
Super Human! I do believe in superhumans. Each person is given specific strength to learn to adapt and to endure, and it all comes from what we manifested ourselves around who we were, or we’ve surrounded ourselves concerning our strengths. Either opportunity comes rushing thru the door or not, it is all assigned the moment we come into this world.
Neelam J.30/07/2021 07:50
Extra ordinary
Hervé F.30/07/2021 07:48
She lives a lot of difficulties. I wish her to heal. May she stays strong and blessed.
Nandeesh B.30/07/2021 05:28
Simone Biles! You are the best gymnast!
Dev K.30/07/2021 04:31
Nonsense incredible... When Russian hacked olympic data world came to know about the banned drugs she is using as prescription... Same drug for which Russian athelete banned... This is all drama going on... She might fail on doping that's why may be she pulled off.... Her mental health was ok till the event.. Last moment she realise or told something thats y all this drama.... She is a cheat sponsored by the USA power and influence in authorities
Narayan D.30/07/2021 04:25
No offense she is a best gymnastic but she is a coward sociopath who caved during the right time of the competition bcz of some critisism and pretending to be mental health issue. The fact is every olympian face mental pressure for that medal , its not honeymoon going over there , its a world competition for the best. And if you are so hyped to reach that level and when time comes you cave like coward then you should resign or leave bcz thousands others are ready to die for that medal , ready to take that mental pressure.
Barbara L.30/07/2021 04:24
Congrsdulations and God Bless you:)