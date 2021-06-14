back
The Life Of Sunil Chhetri
Indian football’s Captain Fantastic added another feather to his illustrious cap when he surpassed Lionel Messi as the second-highest active goal-scorer in the world on Monday. This is his life story… Thanks to Indian Football Team for the footage.
10/06/2021 3:40 PMupdated: 10/06/2021 3:42 PM
- 238.8K
- 13.7K
- 142
124 comments
Pradeep T.2 days
Love you captain leader legend 💞💞💞💞🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Bha V.4 days
pousse 1 like lor
Naveen S.4 days
You don't know you are on a defined path and you got the outcome just think who does a lot and got the loose? Sports only
Anurag K.5 days
No doubt he is a good player but scoring against top teams and scoring against small and weak teams are two different things. You can't compare him with Messi and Ronaldo🤷♂️
Shivraaman S.5 days
❤❤❤
Bhusal Y.6 days
Definitely if football once wins the heart of Indians, football will leave Cricket far behind in India.
Bikram M.6 days
Luckily my birthday also in 3rd August......♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😊😊😊😊🙋🙋🙋
Avishek G.6 days
He is very talented young footballer
Sutapa S.6 days
Go goal..jai hind 🇮🇳
Amrit K.7 days
🤣🤣🤣
Aadrita R.14/06/2021 18:30
फ़ुटबॉल खेलें और कोपा अमेरिका 2021 के अपडेट अपडेट किए जा सकते हैं. इस पेज को लाइव पेज पर हमेशा अपडेटेड खबरें मिलती रहती हैं.
Paras C.14/06/2021 17:28
Is Sunil comparing with xyz footballesrs. Then y . Stop it.
Tshering P.14/06/2021 15:29
Comparing him with CR7 and Messi, OMG. Disclaimer- Overrated...
राजेन च.14/06/2021 12:55
He is more Nepali than Indian 🤣
Īmrān .14/06/2021 12:15
Sunil classic match 😂& cr7 rank mathc 😎
Vivek S.14/06/2021 10:55
We are waiting what'll happen first, more football fans more support or some substantial achievement by the Indian football team.
Santosh R.14/06/2021 07:58
Hamare Desh ke football ka hero Sunil Chhetri ji ⚽⚽⚽⚽
Vijay S.14/06/2021 06:05
Great
Syéd S.14/06/2021 05:04
Need support and love like cricket team
Khand M.14/06/2021 04:50
Ramro kaam garnuvo