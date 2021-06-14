back

The Life Of Sunil Chhetri

Indian football’s Captain Fantastic added another feather to his illustrious cap when he surpassed Lionel Messi as the second-highest active goal-scorer in the world on Monday. This is his life story… Thanks to Indian Football Team for the footage.

10/06/2021 3:40 PMupdated: 10/06/2021 3:42 PM
  • 238.8K
  • 142

124 comments

  • Pradeep T.
    2 days

    Love you captain leader legend 💞💞💞💞🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Bha V.
    4 days

    pousse 1 like lor

  • Naveen S.
    4 days

    You don't know you are on a defined path and you got the outcome just think who does a lot and got the loose? Sports only

  • Anurag K.
    5 days

    No doubt he is a good player but scoring against top teams and scoring against small and weak teams are two different things. You can't compare him with Messi and Ronaldo🤷‍♂️

  • Shivraaman S.
    5 days

    ❤❤❤

  • Bhusal Y.
    6 days

    Definitely if football once wins the heart of Indians, football will leave Cricket far behind in India.

  • Bikram M.
    6 days

    Luckily my birthday also in 3rd August......♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😊😊😊😊🙋🙋🙋

  • Avishek G.
    6 days

    He is very talented young footballer

  • Sutapa S.
    6 days

    Go goal..jai hind 🇮🇳

  • Amrit K.
    7 days

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Aadrita R.
    14/06/2021 18:30

    फ़ुटबॉल खेलें और कोपा अमेरिका 2021 के अपडेट अपडेट किए जा सकते हैं. इस पेज को लाइव पेज पर हमेशा अपडेटेड खबरें मिलती रहती हैं.

  • Paras C.
    14/06/2021 17:28

    Is Sunil comparing with xyz footballesrs. Then y . Stop it.

  • Tshering P.
    14/06/2021 15:29

    Comparing him with CR7 and Messi, OMG. Disclaimer- Overrated...

  • राजेन च.
    14/06/2021 12:55

    He is more Nepali than Indian 🤣

  • Īmrān .
    14/06/2021 12:15

    Sunil classic match 😂& cr7 rank mathc 😎

  • Vivek S.
    14/06/2021 10:55

    We are waiting what'll happen first, more football fans more support or some substantial achievement by the Indian football team.

  • Santosh R.
    14/06/2021 07:58

    Hamare Desh ke football ka hero Sunil Chhetri ji ⚽⚽⚽⚽

  • Vijay S.
    14/06/2021 06:05

    Great

  • Syéd S.
    14/06/2021 05:04

    Need support and love like cricket team

  • Khand M.
    14/06/2021 04:50

    Ramro kaam garnuvo