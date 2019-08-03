back
The Life Of Sunil Chhetri, India’s Football Captain
He made his India debut when he was 20 years old. He went on to become one of the world’s most prolific strikers. As he turns 35, here is a look at the life of Sunil Chhetri. Happy birthday, skipper!
08/03/2019 2:57 AM
- 381.4k
- 7.9k
- 123
114 comments
Sibsankar J.09/16/2019 10:22
Our love is always with you and our Indian football team. We are very proud of you sir. Our support is always with you.
Sibsankar J.09/16/2019 10:19
I love you Sunil sir from my ❤️.
Sourabh P.09/14/2019 18:22
Sure u r best captain sir and we are full effort and support for our team india.
Abir H.09/04/2019 15:47
Kurun G.09/04/2019 13:57
Tq
ẞúdíp Ñ.09/04/2019 04:33
Happy birthday Sunil India football teams captain
Samay M.09/02/2019 19:24
Don’t camper with messi
Ashok T.09/02/2019 14:46
Happy birthday da
Dangmei D.09/02/2019 06:31
Indian think that Criket is the only games??? We ignore football and our own national game hockey ha ha what else do you expect man!! Don't complaint do what you love that's it ...all the best for your future
Bík À.09/02/2019 04:48
I love you
Bibhuti B.09/02/2019 03:22
Very Very Happy birthday Skipper Sunil chhetri
David W.09/01/2019 18:19
I really like chettri but plsss just once use your head and tell me, is he really better than messi, people who use the stat that he has more international goals are bullshit Can he unlock puyol, iniesta, xaví and busquets all alone when all of them were at their prime Just keep your heart aside and use brains only I do not mean to disresoect him but I do not want messi's unparalleled greatness to be disrepected either
Bahadur M.09/01/2019 15:37
Happy birthday captain
Gopal B.09/01/2019 10:06
🇳🇵🇳🇵
Babu M.08/30/2019 18:06
Messi is the best.... Messi is incomparable to Sunil....
Akshaya S.08/29/2019 15:25
Our legend
Kartick K.08/29/2019 14:44
🇮🇳⚽⚽⚽⚽
Kishor K.08/29/2019 04:04
Great player
Manoj K.08/28/2019 22:37
Happy birthday legend of our Indian football
Satyam C.08/28/2019 14:27
Happy Birthday Bro