The Never-Ending Grit Of India's Greatest All-Rounder
He ignited India's dream of becoming a cricketing superpower and confronted every challenge life threw at him. Who is he? Thanks to Viral Bollywood for the footage.
02/07/2021 6:57 AM
10 comments
Surinder P.16 hours
कपिल देव दा जवाब नहीं सारे क्रिकेट कैरियर में एक भी मैच चोट की वजह से मिस नहीं किया कभी नो बाल नहीं की
Baba S.19 hours
True Legend 🙏Irreplaceable star of Indian cricket Kapil paa ji
Brut India19 hours
Some of Dev's former teammates believe his team could have defeated Dhoni's 2011 WC winning team: https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/video/kapil-dev-1983-world-cup-winners-vs-ms-dhoni-2011-world-champions-madan-lal-roger-binny-1819523-2021-06-25
Mishti D.19 hours
Palmolive da jawab nahi
Jasvir S.19 hours
There was no Haryana in 1959
Dhruv B.19 hours
My father use to tell me about his innings against Zimbabwe single handedly made india to qualify semi finals...and rest is history.... 🙏🏻
ꯄꯜꯂꯥꯟꯕ ꯃ.19 hours
U won cricket world Cup how many countries were participated ???? 8 or 7 ?????
Thavasumuthu R.19 hours
Haryana Hurricane