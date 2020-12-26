back

The Rio Olympics' Unlikely Champion

Ten seconds on the clock, and an entire nation's dream on the line. She clawed her way to the Olympic medal, one takedown at a time. It wasn't the first time this underdog had defied all odds to come out on top.

26/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 114K
  • 13

13 comments

  • Usman S.
    2 days

    Respect and salute from Lahore Pakistan

  • Waseem S.
    3 days

    We are so so so proud of you Sakshi ..

  • Radha G.
    3 days

    Hat's off to u...👏👏👏

  • Avi D.
    4 days

    Uske bad kya kia?? once you got fame u forget about game

  • Neeraj K.
    4 days

    Kudos to sakshi..🤘kruक

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Congratulations to her👏 I like her determination

  • Md. L.
    4 days

    Best luck...❤️🌺🌹💐

  • Lhm A.
    4 days

    THE VICTORY OF INDIAN SPORTS STAR AND THE CHEERS CELEBRATIONS OF INDIANS AND THEIR HAPPINESS IS SO BEAUTIFUL TOO SEE MY HEARTLY WISHES TO ALL.

  • Sunil V.
    4 days

    Now she play for BJP

  • Georgie G.
    4 days

    Love her story

  • Sonal B.
    4 days

    That's an incredible fight, one of the historic matches in Indian Wrestling! !!

  • Zahid H.
    4 days

    ❤❤

  • Brut India
    18/12/2020 17:34

    These Indian athletes are yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics: https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/stories/features/detail/5-prominent-indian-athletes-yet-to-qualify-for-tokyo-olympics/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

