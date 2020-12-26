back
The Rio Olympics' Unlikely Champion
Ten seconds on the clock, and an entire nation's dream on the line. She clawed her way to the Olympic medal, one takedown at a time. It wasn't the first time this underdog had defied all odds to come out on top.
26/12/2020 5:27 AM
13 comments
Usman S.2 days
Respect and salute from Lahore Pakistan
Waseem S.3 days
We are so so so proud of you Sakshi ..
Radha G.3 days
Hat's off to u...👏👏👏
Avi D.4 days
Uske bad kya kia?? once you got fame u forget about game
Neeraj K.4 days
Kudos to sakshi..🤘kruक
Hervé F.4 days
Congratulations to her👏 I like her determination
Md. L.4 days
Best luck...❤️🌺🌹💐
Lhm A.4 days
THE VICTORY OF INDIAN SPORTS STAR AND THE CHEERS CELEBRATIONS OF INDIANS AND THEIR HAPPINESS IS SO BEAUTIFUL TOO SEE MY HEARTLY WISHES TO ALL.
Sunil V.4 days
Now she play for BJP
Georgie G.4 days
Love her story
Sonal B.4 days
That's an incredible fight, one of the historic matches in Indian Wrestling! !!
Zahid H.4 days
❤❤
