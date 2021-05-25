back
The Rise And Fall Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar
He is India's most decorated wrestler, an Olympian and Padma Shri awardee who is now facing murder charges. This is his story.
25/05/2021 6:12 PMupdated: 25/05/2021 6:14 PM
112 comments
Veeshma R.a day
A killer should be punished.. Whoever he is or whatever he has done for the country...
Sadikur R.2 days
Sad
Faisal K.2 days
Ho hi tum sab criminals 😝😝😝😝😝
Ashish P.2 days
It's easy to blame.. we should rather check why did this happen in the first place and how can we protect our athletes and professionals from falling prey to such shady underworld nexuses.
Abhishek M.2 days
So Brut got some money from Sushil's PR team..Hmm .. In the next clip,Brut will show you achievements of Hafiz sayed,daud ibrahim ,😂😂
Abhishek M.2 days
What a douchebag
Urooj K.2 days
saem mo pa knten guet roadies 😅
Murali N.2 days
Roadies mein ake bahut gyan chodta tha..
Ca R.3 days
Over confidence n over the hill got him the jinx out of him😎
Shah J.3 days
He is Haryavali...that is a typical.
Prem A.3 days
🤦🏻♂️
Ashish S.3 days
Stop this nonsense
Maria R.3 days
Will he now be stripped away with all the medals, awards and rewards he has WON? Just take off everything that was given to him. Of course the love n respect given to him, by us countrymen will automatically turn into hatred n disrespect, as he is an accused in murdering a innocent.
Aboli A.3 days
Very sad
Dhakshayani D.3 days
Congress scam murder.....
Sadeeq U.3 days
He spoke for animals & later killed human... lolzzz
Debashish R.3 days
One mistake and u r gone
Reshma B.3 days
Great his t shows saves animals but he killed his fellow being ..
Feba S.3 days
Every criminal should be intervened with social worker n should understand the problem of each person. It's easy to judge people early but it important to understand the chng in a person behavior
Mohan R.3 days
Sreesanth was a spoilt brat with a sportsman cover