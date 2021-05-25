back

The Rise And Fall Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar

He is India's most decorated wrestler, an Olympian and Padma Shri awardee who is now facing murder charges. This is his story.

25/05/2021 6:12 PMupdated: 25/05/2021 6:14 PM
  • 167.1K
  • 121

And even more

  1. 3:01

    Ravi Shastri: The Big Brother Of The Team

  2. 3:00

    Is The UP Government Removing Shrouds From Their Dead?

  3. 5:28

    The Rise And Fall Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar

  4. 3:27

    Meet India's Billy Elliot

  5. 3:34

    The IAS Officer Who Said Sorry For Slapping A Man

  6. 3:01

    The Idols Who Travelled Far From Home

112 comments

  • Veeshma R.
    a day

    A killer should be punished.. Whoever he is or whatever he has done for the country...

  • Sadikur R.
    2 days

    Sad

  • Faisal K.
    2 days

    Ho hi tum sab criminals 😝😝😝😝😝

  • Ashish P.
    2 days

    It's easy to blame.. we should rather check why did this happen in the first place and how can we protect our athletes and professionals from falling prey to such shady underworld nexuses.

  • Abhishek M.
    2 days

    So Brut got some money from Sushil's PR team..Hmm .. In the next clip,Brut will show you achievements of Hafiz sayed,daud ibrahim ,😂😂

  • Abhishek M.
    2 days

    What a douchebag

  • Urooj K.
    2 days

    saem mo pa knten guet roadies 😅

  • Murali N.
    2 days

    Roadies mein ake bahut gyan chodta tha..

  • Ca R.
    3 days

    Over confidence n over the hill got him the jinx out of him😎

  • Shah J.
    3 days

    He is Haryavali...that is a typical.

  • Prem A.
    3 days

    🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Ashish S.
    3 days

    Stop this nonsense

  • Maria R.
    3 days

    Will he now be stripped away with all the medals, awards and rewards he has WON? Just take off everything that was given to him. Of course the love n respect given to him, by us countrymen will automatically turn into hatred n disrespect, as he is an accused in murdering a innocent.

  • Aboli A.
    3 days

    Very sad

  • Dhakshayani D.
    3 days

    Congress scam murder.....

  • Sadeeq U.
    3 days

    He spoke for animals & later killed human... lolzzz

  • Debashish R.
    3 days

    One mistake and u r gone

  • Reshma B.
    3 days

    Great his t shows saves animals but he killed his fellow being ..

  • Feba S.
    3 days

    Every criminal should be intervened with social worker n should understand the problem of each person. It's easy to judge people early but it important to understand the chng in a person behavior

  • Mohan R.
    3 days

    Sreesanth was a spoilt brat with a sportsman cover

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.