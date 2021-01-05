back

The Steel In The Skipper

Indian cricket’s iron hand in a velvet glove. Who is he?

05/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 105.3K
  • 31

21 comments

  • Ranjan K.
    07/01/2021 17:15

    I Rahane is my favourite player he is a brilliant batsman

  • Ajmal S.
    07/01/2021 08:11

    INSPIRATION

  • Somnath D.
    07/01/2021 07:40

    He should be the captain of Indian cricket team in all forms. He has better captaincy ability then Virat and Rohit.

  • Prathmesh G.
    06/01/2021 14:43

    Entire MAHARASHTRA is with you .Jai BHAVANI Jai SHIVAJI

  • Prathmesh G.
    06/01/2021 14:42

    Bounce back you can do it .

  • Chetan D.
    06/01/2021 14:21

    Real captain of spirit!👍🏽

  • Neelesh S.
    06/01/2021 12:52

    Great human being

  • Sanjay S.
    06/01/2021 12:50

    Good boi.. nice chap.. extremely talented bloke and a winner.. he is a modern day great for india for sure 👍👍

  • Jayadatt P.
    06/01/2021 12:05

    One test.. captain is the hero..in our country🤣🤣 bowlers took all the wickets .no mention of them anywher.. I mean ul ruin the bowlers morale

  • Rajaraman L.
    06/01/2021 11:49

    You scratch my back I scratch your back

  • Arindam S.
    06/01/2021 11:33

    Unsung hero of Indian cricket!

  • Puneet J.
    06/01/2021 11:32

    Grttest legends..

  • Azhar S.
    06/01/2021 06:14

    What ! Ahmednagar is the largest district in Maharashtra Let’s get brut a map to ponder 🤔

  • Kapil S.
    06/01/2021 04:59

    🤩

  • Vaibhav S.
    05/01/2021 19:26

    This guy has become toast of the nation after his heroics at Melbourne.

  • Liansonmuan G.
    05/01/2021 17:15

    All Indian Cricketers are from poor background 😇

  • Fasih U.
    05/01/2021 17:08

    Meet the only Indian guy who got zero haters. He's shy, innocent, and the most respected Indian cricketer after MSD.

  • Shahid N.
    05/01/2021 16:58

    We all love you jinks😍

  • Ashwin P.
    05/01/2021 16:43

    Test captain to be continued

  • Anandmaya D.
    05/01/2021 16:41

    Ahmednagar is the largest district in Maharashtra

