The Steel In The Skipper

21 comments
Ranjan K.07/01/2021 17:15
I Rahane is my favourite player he is a brilliant batsman
Ajmal S.07/01/2021 08:11
INSPIRATION
Somnath D.07/01/2021 07:40
He should be the captain of Indian cricket team in all forms. He has better captaincy ability then Virat and Rohit.
Prathmesh G.06/01/2021 14:43
Entire MAHARASHTRA is with you .Jai BHAVANI Jai SHIVAJI
Prathmesh G.06/01/2021 14:42
Bounce back you can do it .
Chetan D.06/01/2021 14:21
Real captain of spirit!👍🏽
Neelesh S.06/01/2021 12:52
Great human being
Sanjay S.06/01/2021 12:50
Good boi.. nice chap.. extremely talented bloke and a winner.. he is a modern day great for india for sure 👍👍
Jayadatt P.06/01/2021 12:05
One test.. captain is the hero..in our country🤣🤣 bowlers took all the wickets .no mention of them anywher.. I mean ul ruin the bowlers morale
Rajaraman L.06/01/2021 11:49
You scratch my back I scratch your back
Arindam S.06/01/2021 11:33
Unsung hero of Indian cricket!
Puneet J.06/01/2021 11:32
Grttest legends..
Azhar S.06/01/2021 06:14
What ! Ahmednagar is the largest district in Maharashtra Let’s get brut a map to ponder 🤔
Kapil S.06/01/2021 04:59
🤩
Vaibhav S.05/01/2021 19:26
This guy has become toast of the nation after his heroics at Melbourne.
Liansonmuan G.05/01/2021 17:15
All Indian Cricketers are from poor background 😇
Fasih U.05/01/2021 17:08
Meet the only Indian guy who got zero haters. He's shy, innocent, and the most respected Indian cricketer after MSD.
Shahid N.05/01/2021 16:58
We all love you jinks😍
Ashwin P.05/01/2021 16:43
Test captain to be continued
Anandmaya D.05/01/2021 16:41
Ahmednagar is the largest district in Maharashtra