The Underdogs Who Became Gabba Gods

India’s historic Test victory in Australia would not have been possible without these six young guns...

22/01/2021 12:00 PMupdated: 22/01/2021 12:03 PM
  • Matt S.
    3 hours

    Congrats to the Indian cricket team held their own at the GABBA deserved the win. 👍

  • Saurav S.
    10 hours

    Who told u that navdeep is a Sikh ??

  • Syed S.
    17 hours

    Apart from these guys I think Pujara deserves a special mention for his gritty innings and for not giving up despite being hit several times. Anyone else in his place would have either retired hurt or thrown away their wicket but his resolve was firm. Respect from Pakistan for these young champions of test cricket.

  • Pirzada S.
    2 days

    Great to see the fully merit in indian Cricket . respect from Pakistan

  • Sonam R.
    2 days

    this is the video I was talking about❤️

  • Farhan A.
    2 days

    Siraj proud of muslims

  • Sridevi H.
    2 days

    Gabba gods for sure 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 but definitely not underdogs 😡

  • Pankaj P.
    2 days

    Struggle is real. 🔥

  • Niraj S.
    2 days

    Demostrates the depth of upcoming cricket greats in India. Well done to the administration for fielding a team on merit, not family background/standing. What an amazing achievement. Inspirational.

  • Archie C.
    3 days

    Fuck the underdogs...😂

  • Arshad O.
    3 days

    soon he will be blamed for cows slaughting case by RSS extremists india me rahna he to jai shri ram kahna he

  • Ramanan P.
    3 days

    Young bloods Geared up to Next generation Heroes!!

  • Rajesh K.
    3 days

    Superb talent siraj 👍

  • Yatendra Y.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Sahil D.
    3 days

    This is real India.. These are real Indians.. Salute !!

  • Jackson M.
    3 days

    Hero in the making 🥰🥰🥰

  • Rohith D.
    3 days

    Dome background info on developing cricketers.

  • Samarth P.
    3 days

    New India

  • Srikanth P.
    3 days

    The stories of each player are awesome and the line from ae dil hai mushkil title track Safar khoobsurat hai manzil se bhi works here a lot

  • Yakub B.
    4 days

    👍

