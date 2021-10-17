back

The Warrior Grandma From Kerala

She wields a sword better than Wonder Woman, and teaches young women to stand up for themselves. Meet Meenakshi Amma, the 78-year-old Kalaripayattu guru...

17/10/2021 5:27 AM
  • 42.2K
  • 20

Portraits

19 comments

  • Gomati S.
    13 hours

    Superb

  • Rahmathali G.
    17 hours

    Mashallah excellent dadi ,may allah bless u always.

  • Shuvra S.
    a day

    It was also practiced in Bengal. 's niece Sarala Devi Choudhurani started a club where people used to come to only practice this. In Bengal we call it lathikhela.

  • Ankita S.
    2 days

  • Ankita S.
    2 days

  • Ankita S.
    2 days

  • Ankita S.
    2 days

  • Melville K.
    2 days

    Wonder women. FOR REAL!

  • Sreeshaj S.
    3 days

    She belongs to the my neighbouring district in kerala. She started at age 7 when her father took her to learn kalaripayattu.

  • Kainaz M.
    4 days

    Great work n best wishes for sharing our ancient art with others.

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    What a strong woman 👏🏽 She is an example for the youth especially women.

  • Hafsa A.
    4 days

    Wonder women lots of love to her ..

  • Asha S.
    4 days

    Beautiful good job.

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Watch this Kalaripayattu master break down the lethal art and its origins: https://fb.watch/7TiX7jUxd6/

  • Liz F.
    4 days

    When I made that comment it was with a positive mind. She is too good.

  • Jazzi B.
    4 days

  • Seema S.
    4 days

    Bravo

  • Liz F.
    4 days

    Deadly chick !

  • Kunal D.
    4 days

    The way terrorism is spreading all over the world, it is necessary for self-defense.

