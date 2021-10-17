back
The Warrior Grandma From Kerala
She wields a sword better than Wonder Woman, and teaches young women to stand up for themselves. Meet Meenakshi Amma, the 78-year-old Kalaripayattu guru...
17/10/2021 5:27 AM
19 comments
Gomati S.13 hours
Superb
Rahmathali G.17 hours
Mashallah excellent dadi ,may allah bless u always.
Shuvra S.a day
It was also practiced in Bengal. 's niece Sarala Devi Choudhurani started a club where people used to come to only practice this. In Bengal we call it lathikhela.
Ankita S.2 days
We want Justice. 𝐖𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐟 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬 ✊✊ God gives us strength to protect our community.
Ankita S.2 days
Ankita S.2 days
Ankita S.2 days
Melville K.2 days
Wonder women. FOR REAL!
Sreeshaj S.3 days
She belongs to the my neighbouring district in kerala. She started at age 7 when her father took her to learn kalaripayattu.
Kainaz M.4 days
Great work n best wishes for sharing our ancient art with others.
Hervé F.4 days
What a strong woman 👏🏽 She is an example for the youth especially women.
Hafsa A.4 days
Wonder women lots of love to her ..
Asha S.4 days
Beautiful good job.
Brut India4 days
Watch this Kalaripayattu master break down the lethal art and its origins: https://fb.watch/7TiX7jUxd6/
Liz F.4 days
When I made that comment it was with a positive mind. She is too good.
Jazzi B.4 days
❤
Seema S.4 days
Bravo
Liz F.4 days
Deadly chick !
Kunal D.4 days
The way terrorism is spreading all over the world, it is necessary for self-defense.