The Young Boxer Fighting To Live

Growing up in a dangerous neighborhood, boxing is more than just a sport for this teenage girl.

07/28/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 3:33 PM
  • 12.0k
  • 2

2 comments

  • Nishant U.
    07/29/2019 03:20

    What has India to do with this? Instead go and cover someone like Hima Das, most of the Indian athletes are not featured in the media enough and you are featuring this kid who has yet to prove a lot.

  • प्रतिभा द.
    07/28/2019 09:30

    Well done

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

